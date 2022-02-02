You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy





I was confident that for once this was a subject I did understand, but the more I read the more complex it all became and I am now a lot more respectful of what reserve banks and economists actually do and how our views and the pressure we place on our political representatives might have the opposite effect that we hope for in keeping prices fair but still allowing growth in the economy.

Turkey’s President probably said it would be a freezing day in Istanbul before he listens to some pesky economist about how to manage the economy and raise interest rates but it has been freezing in Istanbul recently and the inflation rate in that country is now officially running at 44%, Hyperinflation kicks in at 50%

This may be a good time to mention some of the jargon terms, so besides inflation and deflation which most would be confident about, we also have reflation, stagflation and disinflation.

The rule of 72

There is a useful tool to see what impact a percent change will have on a currency or an investment, it is called the rule of 72. If you divide 72 by the percentage rate you get an approximation of how long it would take for the number to double or half.

South Africa's inflation rate was 5,9% in December. If you divide 72 by the interest rate you get 12,2 which is the number of years before the value of your money would have halved. The Reserve Bank which sets the interest rate and manages the supply of money into the economy has an instruction to keep inflation between 3 and 6%. They have been doing so for a good many years so rather than being surprised at how much more everything costs now, understand that prices are likely to double every 12 years or so. There are many products though, mostly tech related that despite the increase in prices the cost of the item gets less. Consider what kind of TV you can buy for R5000, 12 years ago your money was worth more, but the TVs with the same specifications as what you might get now were a lot more expensive.

Going back to Turkey which has an official inflation rate of 44% even though calculations by other economic bodies say if it closer to 80%.

Using the rule of 72 means Turkey’s currency is worth half every 18 months or every 9 months using the alternate calculation.

Inflation occurs if you make more money available but keep the supply of goods the same or if the money supply is stable but there is a drop in supply and it can also occur when the money supply and the supply of goods are the same but faith in the currency is reduced through increased debt and poor exchange rate or political instability.

Right now we have all three in place in various economies. The US has increased money supply dramatically, almost half of all the money that has ever existed in the US economy was added in the last two years. South Africa has also drastically increased how much money is available in the economy. We also had lots of supply shortages which add to the problem including a reduction in oil supply pushing petrol prices higher. For countries like Venezuela and Turkey the political situation has added to the woes.

Deflation is effectively the opposite and although it is the consequence of negative inflation, it is bad as you compromise growth.

You would rather use disinflation which is a reduction in the rate of inflationary increase. So if consumer price inflation were to drop from 5,9% to 4% that would not be deflation but disinflation

If the inflation rate is negative or too low at under 2% you might use reflation to get it back to desired levels.

Stagflation is not steady inflation, it is the worst case combination of inflation, high unemployment and low growth, so South Africa is most likely in stagflation.

What is some inflation good

If you are a business and expect to be able to increase prices by about 4% a year, you could look to find better or cheaper input supplies or lower your manufacturing costs while still earning more revenue from the same sales.

A low inflationary environment supports economic growth which allows for an increase in sales.

Low inflation allows investments to rise but a number greater than inflation and it allows the interest rate to also be moderate to allow those wanting to borrow to do so at acceptable levels while offering those that have savings to get more for doing so than inflation removes.

This is the ideal and there is still a wide range of views about if it is a good or bad thing.

It is easier to accept why hyperinflation is very bad, it ensures you will not want to save, it will make investment for growth impossible because the cost and the interest rates would far exceed the returns but mostly it makes change so rapid that no-one can adapt.

Reserve Banks

Central Banks or Reserve Banks are independent bodies that are tasked to manage the money supply to the banking sector and so to us.

They are supposed to balance the growth of the economy with letting it get overheated which is to say have inflation and debt become an issue. The principle tool to mange the economy is the rate at which money can be borrowed and how much money is available to borrow.

When it does issue money it offers bond to pay it back over a period of time. Often a country will print money issuing bonds in its own currency and sold to investors in that country, but when there is not enough investment available in a country they may have to issue bonds in foreign currency which is a lot more risky.

The strangest bit of jargon I came across while learning more about money supply and inflation is seigniorage which is the difference in cost to produce money versus the value of the money. Depending on your age you may remember the 5c, 2c and 1c coin. If you are of advanced years you may even remember the 1/2c. All of those coins have been withdrawn from circulation because the cost to produce the coin or the value of the metal to make it was more than the coin was worth.

South Africa used to have R1, R2 and R5 notes which have now become coins. The coins may cost almost as much as the value of the coin, but coins last much longer than notes, many years versus a few months and so while a paper note is cheaper than a coin, the frequency that notes need to be replaced makes coins a better deal. A final oddity is the reason we don’t have a R500 or R1000 note.

If the value of the note is worth too much more than the cost to produce it, it encourages counterfeiting and makes life easier for criminals who prefer to move money as cash rather than pesky banks that may ask too many questions.

Hopefully you feel a little better about inflation and understand that despite prices always rising there is some method in the madness.

This article first appeared on 702 : You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy