Today at 15:20
Follow up to the 2030 Reading Panel discussion: An upcoming wave of teacher retirements
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nic Spaull - co-Principal Investigator of Nids-Cram and Associate Professor of Economics at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
SA is in a state of drift. The danger is that the ANC turns the way of Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Roger Southall
Today at 16:05
As old ideas die when the money turns to new realities, we should wise up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bruce, Business Day Editor-in-Chief
Today at 16:20
You know what they say about swearing...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiffany Markman
Today at 17:05
Hard-hitting questions come quick and fast at Justice Dunstan Mlambo during JSC interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kailene Pillay
Today at 17:20
Vaccination is still urgent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:45
Why you should eat meat! Why did the chicken cross the road? To fulfil his destiny as dinner...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nick Zangwill
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Why teacher unions divided on return to full-time learning at schools

3 February 2022 7:51 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Teachers
COVID-19
teacher unions

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Basil Manuel of Naptosa and plays audio from Andre De Bruyn of the Educators Union of SA.
  • Teacher union Naptosa supports the return to school for all pupils
  • The Educators Union of SA however argues that in schools with overcrowding this will increase infection
© teka77/123rf.com

Some teacher representative bodies like the Educators Union of SA say the return to full-time teaching is not safe or realistic for some of their members who have to teach classes in excess of 40 learners at a time.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) who says Naptosa supports the call to return to schiol.

Naptosa fully supports the call - and in fact, Naptosa made that call a few weeks ago for the review of the entire system of rotational learning.

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

It is not about the catch-up only - that is extremely important - but it is about the culture of school attendance.

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

More and more children - especially boy children - are disengaging from school and that worries us,

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

He acknowledges that Naptosa was well aware a return to normal would impact social distancing and the unions went to consult with scientists.

They assured us that there are always unknowns however they could not see that it was still in the interests of education to keep our learners in this mode hence our support.

Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa

However, the teacher representative body Educators Union of SA says the return to full-time teaching is not safe or realistic for some of their members who have to teach classes in excess of 40 learners at a time.

The problem with returning to full capacity...we are against a teacher ratio where there is 1 to 45 or 1 to 50, whereas other schools have 1 to 21 [teacher to pupil ratio].

Andre De Bruyn, Provincial leader - Educators Union of SA

Those schools that have an overload of pupils in a confined space has the problem of infection...just to jam learners into a classroom to chase a curriculum. which has been drawn up pre-Cvid and is not servicing the needs of people at this stage.

Andre De Bruyn, Provincial leader - Educators Union of SA

He believes the curriculum should rather be adjusted.

However, Refilwe Moloto suggests this is a conflation of issues, and overcrowded classrooms which certainly need to be addressed, are separate from Covid-related pandemic issues and are perhaps opportunistic of the union to raise now.




