Why teacher unions divided on return to full-time learning at schools
- Teacher union Naptosa supports the return to school for all pupils
- The Educators Union of SA however argues that in schools with overcrowding this will increase infection
Some teacher representative bodies like the Educators Union of SA say the return to full-time teaching is not safe or realistic for some of their members who have to teach classes in excess of 40 learners at a time.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Basil Manuel of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) who says Naptosa supports the call to return to schiol.
Naptosa fully supports the call - and in fact, Naptosa made that call a few weeks ago for the review of the entire system of rotational learning.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
It is not about the catch-up only - that is extremely important - but it is about the culture of school attendance.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
More and more children - especially boy children - are disengaging from school and that worries us,Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
He acknowledges that Naptosa was well aware a return to normal would impact social distancing and the unions went to consult with scientists.
They assured us that there are always unknowns however they could not see that it was still in the interests of education to keep our learners in this mode hence our support.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
However, the teacher representative body Educators Union of SA says the return to full-time teaching is not safe or realistic for some of their members who have to teach classes in excess of 40 learners at a time.
The problem with returning to full capacity...we are against a teacher ratio where there is 1 to 45 or 1 to 50, whereas other schools have 1 to 21 [teacher to pupil ratio].Andre De Bruyn, Provincial leader - Educators Union of SA
Those schools that have an overload of pupils in a confined space has the problem of infection...just to jam learners into a classroom to chase a curriculum. which has been drawn up pre-Cvid and is not servicing the needs of people at this stage.Andre De Bruyn, Provincial leader - Educators Union of SA
He believes the curriculum should rather be adjusted.
However, Refilwe Moloto suggests this is a conflation of issues, and overcrowded classrooms which certainly need to be addressed, are separate from Covid-related pandemic issues and are perhaps opportunistic of the union to raise now.
