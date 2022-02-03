Syndicate targeting desperate job seekers by posing as City of CT officials





The City of Cape Town has cautioned job seekers not to fall for fake employment opportunities

There's a syndicate posing as City officials trying to scam people into paying them money in exchange for non-existent municipal jobs

The City of Cape Town has stressed that it would never ask community members to pay for job opportunities or internships as job scams continue to surface in the metro.

The City has warned residents and job seekers about fraudsters using false job offers to scam people out of money.

According to the City, there's a syndicate posing as municipal officials trying to scam people into paying them money in exchange for non-existent jobs.

The City of Cape Town’s Corporate Services Directorate wants to warn residents and jobseekers of fraudsters and scammers that prey on unsuspecting and desperate people about fake opportunities with the City. The City now wants to warn the public not to fall victim to these scams and fraudulent activities. City of Cape Town

In the most recent tactic, the alleged scammers send SMSs to the unsuspecting people telling them to meet them at the Civic Centre and bring money with them to secure the job.

The victims are then redirected to an internet café to create Gmail accounts, to which they will be sent ‘medical certificates’.

The City’s mayco member for corporate services, Theresa Uys, says this is a very sad and serious crime targeting the jobless at a time when unemployment is high and people are desperate to provide for their families.

We understand that our residents are desperate for jobs, however, we appeal to them to be extra vigilant. Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - City of Cape Town

I urge new graduates and jobseekers to be extra vigilant while searching for job opportunities. The City would never ask for money from those applying for vacancies, internships, and temporary work opportunities. I want to encourage those who have applied for jobs to keep safe the reference number and the title of the job that they have applied for. Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - City of Cape Town

Should someone phone or contact you, ask the caller for these specific details. If they cannot give you these details, then you should know that it is a bogus call. Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - City of Cape Town

The municipality has appealed to residents to report fraudulent activities to the South African Police Services to help bring the perpetrator to book.