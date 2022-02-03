State Capture Commission links Jacob Zuma to plunder of Transnet





The State Capture report recommends criminal investigations into Jacob Zuma’s central role in the looting at Transnet

Up to R41 billion in irregular contracts to the benefit of the Guptas and their allies were awarded at Transnet

Jacob Zuma strongarmed the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as CEO, despite corruption allegations against him and concerns about his mental abilities

Former President Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 31 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

The second part of Judge Raymond Zondo’s State Capture Commission report suggests former president Jacob Zuma should be investigated for his role in opening Transnet up to corruption.

Zuma did everything he could to ensure Siyabonga Gama was appointed as CEO, despite protests from the board and the Department of Public Enterprises.

It was Gama who set in motion the Gupta’s plundering of Transnet, the Commission found.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks (scroll up to listen).

Wicks discussed the direct links, based on Zondo’s findings, between Zuma and the plundering of Transnet by the Guptas and their allies.

One of the recommendations made by the acting Chief Justice is that Jacob Zuma be investigated through the prism of corruption, organised crime and racketeering… for his role… in appointing key figures to the Transnet board… Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24

Transnet was Ground Zero for the State Capture project. R41 billion in tainted contracts were diverted to the benefit of the Gupta brothers and those loyal to them… Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24

Siyabonga Gama was under a cloud of corruption allegations… The board found he didn’t have the cognitive ability for the post, yet Jacob Zuma was adamant that he be appointed. He would go on to become a key role player in the fund extraction from Transnet… Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24

The time is now for the NPA to do something… The final report is going to be massive… Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24