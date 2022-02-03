Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Follow up to the 2030 Reading Panel discussion: An upcoming wave of teacher retirements
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nic Spaull - co-Principal Investigator of Nids-Cram and Associate Professor of Economics at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
SA is in a state of drift. The danger is that the ANC turns the way of Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Roger Southall
Today at 16:05
As old ideas die when the money turns to new realities, we should wise up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bruce, Business Day Editor-in-Chief
Today at 16:20
You know what they say about swearing...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiffany Markman
Today at 17:05
Hard-hitting questions come quick and fast at Justice Dunstan Mlambo during JSC interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kailene Pillay
Today at 17:20
Vaccination is still urgent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:45
Why you should eat meat! Why did the chicken cross the road? To fulfil his destiny as dinner...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nick Zangwill
State Capture Commission links Jacob Zuma to plunder of Transnet

3 February 2022 9:06 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Guptas
State Capture
Transnet
Siyabonga Gama
Jeff Wicks
Refilwe Moloto
news24
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
State Capture Commission report

Refilwe Moloto interviews News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.

  • The State Capture report recommends criminal investigations into Jacob Zuma’s central role in the looting at Transnet

  • Up to R41 billion in irregular contracts to the benefit of the Guptas and their allies were awarded at Transnet

  • Jacob Zuma strongarmed the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as CEO, despite corruption allegations against him and concerns about his mental abilities

Former President Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 31 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

RELATED: 'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture'

The second part of Judge Raymond Zondo’s State Capture Commission report suggests former president Jacob Zuma should be investigated for his role in opening Transnet up to corruption.

Zuma did everything he could to ensure Siyabonga Gama was appointed as CEO, despite protests from the board and the Department of Public Enterprises.

It was Gama who set in motion the Gupta’s plundering of Transnet, the Commission found.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks (scroll up to listen).

Wicks discussed the direct links, based on Zondo’s findings, between Zuma and the plundering of Transnet by the Guptas and their allies.

One of the recommendations made by the acting Chief Justice is that Jacob Zuma be investigated through the prism of corruption, organised crime and racketeering… for his role… in appointing key figures to the Transnet board…

Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24

Transnet was Ground Zero for the State Capture project. R41 billion in tainted contracts were diverted to the benefit of the Gupta brothers and those loyal to them…

Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24

Siyabonga Gama was under a cloud of corruption allegations… The board found he didn’t have the cognitive ability for the post, yet Jacob Zuma was adamant that he be appointed. He would go on to become a key role player in the fund extraction from Transnet…

Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24

The time is now for the NPA to do something… The final report is going to be massive…

Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24



