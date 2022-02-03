State Capture Commission links Jacob Zuma to plunder of Transnet
-
The State Capture report recommends criminal investigations into Jacob Zuma’s central role in the looting at Transnet
-
Up to R41 billion in irregular contracts to the benefit of the Guptas and their allies were awarded at Transnet
-
Jacob Zuma strongarmed the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as CEO, despite corruption allegations against him and concerns about his mental abilities
RELATED: 'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture'
The second part of Judge Raymond Zondo’s State Capture Commission report suggests former president Jacob Zuma should be investigated for his role in opening Transnet up to corruption.
Zuma did everything he could to ensure Siyabonga Gama was appointed as CEO, despite protests from the board and the Department of Public Enterprises.
It was Gama who set in motion the Gupta’s plundering of Transnet, the Commission found.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks (scroll up to listen).
Wicks discussed the direct links, based on Zondo’s findings, between Zuma and the plundering of Transnet by the Guptas and their allies.
One of the recommendations made by the acting Chief Justice is that Jacob Zuma be investigated through the prism of corruption, organised crime and racketeering… for his role… in appointing key figures to the Transnet board…Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24
Transnet was Ground Zero for the State Capture project. R41 billion in tainted contracts were diverted to the benefit of the Gupta brothers and those loyal to them…Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24
Siyabonga Gama was under a cloud of corruption allegations… The board found he didn’t have the cognitive ability for the post, yet Jacob Zuma was adamant that he be appointed. He would go on to become a key role player in the fund extraction from Transnet…Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24
The time is now for the NPA to do something… The final report is going to be massive…Jeff Wicks, investigative journalist - News24
More from Local
Koeberg power plant will operate at half capacity for at least 10 months: Eskom
Presenter Ray White chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Sars exposes R24 billion gold scam: 'It’s been ongoing for a decade, at least'
Ray White interviews Dewald Van Rensburg, an investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Syndicate targeting desperate job seekers by posing as City of CT officials
The City of Cape Town has warned job seekers to beware of fraudsters and job scammers trying to crook desperate people.Read More
Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape
CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane.Read More
At this rate it'll take 80 years for Grade 4 learners in SA to read for meaning
John Maytham speaks to education economist Professor Nic Spaull who forms part of recently-formed The 2030 Reading PanelRead More
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture'
John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24.Read More
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach
'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige.Read More