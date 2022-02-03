Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape
- You can renew your vehicle licence at the South African Post Office online in 8 of the 9 provinces at present
- As licencing is a provincial mandate, partnerships need to be entered into by the province explains SAPO CEO
- SAPO is currently in the process of negotiating this partnership with the W Cape government she adds
Africa speaks to Nomkhita Mona, CEO at the South African Post Office to talk about how motorists can now renew their licenses at the Post Office.
The service allows drivers to renew their license disc online as well as pay for it. The disc can be collected from a Post Office close to you or delivered to your house.
Currently, the service is offered in 8 of the 9 principles - excluding the Western Cape.
Why is the Western Cape not included in the list of provinces where SAPO offers this service, asks Africa?
It is because motor vehicle licencing is a mandate of the province all over the country, so you have to get into a partnership with the province to be able to do that. We are in the process of engaging the Western Cape government.Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office
[In the 8 provinces] we are already live and as of yesterday we already had 11,000 people who had registered.Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office
Mona says it is an easy step-by-step online process.
Click here to follow the steps to renew your licence online with SAPO
Payment is done through Masterpass, which you can download from the Google Play Store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for Apple devices.Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office
She says users can either collect the disc free from the Post Office or have it couriered to their door at a cost of R75.
