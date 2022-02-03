Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Follow up to the 2030 Reading Panel discussion: An upcoming wave of teacher retirements
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Nic Spaull - co-Principal Investigator of Nids-Cram and Associate Professor of Economics at Stellenbosch University
Today at 15:50
SA is in a state of drift. The danger is that the ANC turns the way of Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Roger Southall
Today at 16:05
As old ideas die when the money turns to new realities, we should wise up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Bruce, Business Day Editor-in-Chief
Today at 16:20
You know what they say about swearing...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tiffany Markman
Today at 17:05
Hard-hitting questions come quick and fast at Justice Dunstan Mlambo during JSC interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kailene Pillay
Today at 17:20
Vaccination is still urgent
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 17:45
Why you should eat meat! Why did the chicken cross the road? To fulfil his destiny as dinner...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nick Zangwill
No Items to show
Latest Local
Koeberg power plant will operate at half capacity for at least 10 months: Eskom Presenter Ray White chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 3 February 2022 1:38 PM
Sars exposes R24 billion gold scam: 'It’s been ongoing for a decade, at least' Ray White interviews Dewald Van Rensburg, an investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 3 February 2022 1:03 PM
Syndicate targeting desperate job seekers by posing as City of CT officials The City of Cape Town has warned job seekers to beware of fraudsters and job scammers trying to crook desperate people. 3 February 2022 10:10 AM
View all Local
Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming? Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White. 3 February 2022 2:48 PM
Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane. 3 February 2022 9:20 AM
Why teacher unions divided on return to full-time learning at schools Refilwe Moloto speaks to Basil Manuel of Naptosa and plays audio from Andre De Bruyn of the Educators Union of SA. 3 February 2022 7:51 AM
View all Politics
Chicken prices are spiking – also maize, rice, and cooking oil Refilwe Moloto interviews Mervyn Abrahams of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group. 3 February 2022 2:29 PM
Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products' Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance. 3 February 2022 10:19 AM
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
View all Business
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe? Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 3 February 2022 11:37 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation? John Maytham interviews transfeminine journalist Cassandra Roxburgh about the debate around gender-neutral public restrooms. 2 February 2022 5:33 PM
View all Opinion
Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'

3 February 2022 10:19 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance.

Choosing the right financial advisor is vital, but how do you do it?

How should you pay them, and what should you expect for your money?

Are there any qualifications you should look out for?

© rido/123rf.com

RELATED: Is your financial advisor any good?

Africa Melane asked Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance to answer these frequently asked questions (scroll up to listen).

There must be a cultural fit and alignment of values… Ask about qualifications… standing with the FSCA… experience and specialisation…

Alan Botha, wealth manager - Jurgens Finance

Ask how they are paid… Stay away from people selling products; anyone earning fees through commission…

Alan Botha, wealth manager - Jurgens Finance

RELATED: 'Your financial advisor probably earns a commission. That’s a huge problem'

Certified Financial Planner (CFP) is the premier qualification… Only about 10% or 15% of financial advisors have the qualification… A track record is very important…

Alan Botha, wealth manager - Jurgens Finance



