Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'





Choosing the right financial advisor is vital, but how do you do it?

How should you pay them, and what should you expect for your money?

Are there any qualifications you should look out for?

Africa Melane asked Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance to answer these frequently asked questions (scroll up to listen).

There must be a cultural fit and alignment of values… Ask about qualifications… standing with the FSCA… experience and specialisation… Alan Botha, wealth manager - Jurgens Finance

Ask how they are paid… Stay away from people selling products; anyone earning fees through commission… Alan Botha, wealth manager - Jurgens Finance

