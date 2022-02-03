Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe?





Germany may soon loosen Covid-19 restrictions, despite recording more new daily cases than at any time during the pandemic.

While infections are surging, deaths and hospitalisation rates remain almost stable.

"It looks good at the moment," said Gerald Gass, head of the German Hospital Association.

© norrie3699/123rf.com

RELATED: Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

Denmark this week scrapped almost all Covid-19 restrictions, despite high infection rates, saying the virus does not pose the same threat as when population immunity was not so widespread.

Other countries across Europe are also considering scrapping remaining restrictions.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz (scroll up to listen).

More than 80% of people in Denmark are protected against corona… It [scrapping of restrictions] might pay off, or it might not. Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Finland and Switzerland will also start lifting some restrictions. Britain has lifted a number of restrictions… Norway has also decided to lift some restrictions… Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle