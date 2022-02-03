[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans
On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton playing rugby.
The Duchess joined a training session at Twickenham Stadium to mark her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union.
Her Royal Highness met @EnglandRugby players, coaches and referees and spoke to them about their hopes for the upcoming year, including for the Women’s World Cup which will take place in New Zealand in the autumn, and how the pandemic has impacted the sport over the past two years.The Royal Family - Instagram
Scroll through the uplifting photos below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64566452_the-duchess-of-cambridge.html
More from Lifestyle
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'
Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance.Read More
Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape
CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane.Read More
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.Read More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB.Read More
Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation?
John Maytham interviews transfeminine journalist Cassandra Roxburgh about the debate around gender-neutral public restrooms.Read More
Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance)
Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children.Read More
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane.Read More
More from World
Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe?
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz.Read More
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron.Read More
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study
Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen.Read More
[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet.Read More
North Korea releases space photos following latest missile launch
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Sore loser? Wealthy tycoon sues casino over R83million losing streak
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Italian firm probed over job ad asking women to apply with bathing suit pic
Sara-Jayne King speaks to UK correspondent Gavin Grey for the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More