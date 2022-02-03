[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans





On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton playing rugby.

The Duchess joined a training session at Twickenham Stadium to mark her new role as Patron of the Rugby Football Union.

Her Royal Highness met @EnglandRugby players, coaches and referees and spoke to them about their hopes for the upcoming year, including for the Women’s World Cup which will take place in New Zealand in the autumn, and how the pandemic has impacted the sport over the past two years. The Royal Family - Instagram

Scroll through the uplifting photos below: