Koeberg power plant will operate at half capacity for at least 10 months: Eskom
- Eskom has reminded South Africans that the intensive maintenance at Koeberg power station will have an impact on the grid
- Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the nuclear plant will operate at 50% capacity for the majority of this year
- Mantshantsha says Stage 2 load shedding remains in place until Monday morning
Eskom says that the efforts to extend the lifespan of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will have some short-term repercussions for the country's power grid.
The power system will remain under strain this year as Eskom conducts intensive maintenance work at the nuclear plant.
RELATED: Impact of Koeberg maintenance shutdown? Eskom Chief Nuclear Officer explains
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Koeberg will operate at 50% capacity for at least 10 months of 2022 due to the scheduled maintenance work.
Eskom is investing about R20 billion to ensure that we continue to have the 1,800 megawatts of capacity for the next 20 years at Koeberg but the downside, in the short term, is that we will go for at least 10 months during this year with Koeberg only operating at half capacity.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station was taken offline in mid-January for refuelling and a five-month maintenance outage.
RELATED: Eskom: Nothing preventing the extension of Koeberg nuclear plant lifespan so far
Mantshantsha says Unit 2 will come back online in April and Unit 1 will be shut down for five months shortly after that.
"That means you will get only half of the capacity that normally comes out of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station", he tells CapeTalk.
Eskom's maintenance work at Koeberg is aimed at extending the lifetime of the plant by another 20 years.
RELATED: 'Koeberg nuclear power station must be shut down, it's passed its sell-by date'
Meanwhile, the power utlity says Medupi's Unit 4 generator will only return to service in August 2024 after an explosion at the coal-fired power station last year.
There are concerns that this, coupled with regular breakdowns at older plants, may increase the strain on the overall electricity supply in the country.
The Unit 2 of Koeberg Power Station has been off since the 17th of January for planned maintenance and an extension project and a steam generator replacement. This unit will be off for the next four months all the way to April.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Once that unit has successfully been returned to service during April, we will just wait for the winter months and immediately we will take off Unit 1 and again give it the same treatment.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
We remain on Stage 2 load shedding until 5am on Monday... We are having these daily media briefings where should any changes be required, we will communicate them to the public.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
More from Local
Sars exposes R24 billion gold scam: 'It’s been ongoing for a decade, at least'
Ray White interviews Dewald Van Rensburg, an investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Syndicate targeting desperate job seekers by posing as City of CT officials
The City of Cape Town has warned job seekers to beware of fraudsters and job scammers trying to crook desperate people.Read More
Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape
CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane.Read More
State Capture Commission links Jacob Zuma to plunder of Transnet
Refilwe Moloto interviews News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.Read More
At this rate it'll take 80 years for Grade 4 learners in SA to read for meaning
John Maytham speaks to education economist Professor Nic Spaull who forms part of recently-formed The 2030 Reading PanelRead More
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture'
John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24.Read More
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach
'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige.Read More