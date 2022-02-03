Koeberg power plant will operate at half capacity for at least 10 months: Eskom





Eskom has reminded South Africans that the intensive maintenance at Koeberg power station will have an impact on the grid

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the nuclear plant will operate at 50% capacity for the majority of this year

Mantshantsha says Stage 2 load shedding remains in place until Monday morning

Eskom says that the efforts to extend the lifespan of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station will have some short-term repercussions for the country's power grid.

The power system will remain under strain this year as Eskom conducts intensive maintenance work at the nuclear plant.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Koeberg will operate at 50% capacity for at least 10 months of 2022 due to the scheduled maintenance work.

Eskom is investing about R20 billion to ensure that we continue to have the 1,800 megawatts of capacity for the next 20 years at Koeberg but the downside, in the short term, is that we will go for at least 10 months during this year with Koeberg only operating at half capacity. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station was taken offline in mid-January for refuelling and a five-month maintenance outage.

Mantshantsha says Unit 2 will come back online in April and Unit 1 will be shut down for five months shortly after that.

"That means you will get only half of the capacity that normally comes out of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station", he tells CapeTalk.

Eskom's maintenance work at Koeberg is aimed at extending the lifetime of the plant by another 20 years.

Meanwhile, the power utlity says Medupi's Unit 4 generator will only return to service in August 2024 after an explosion at the coal-fired power station last year.

There are concerns that this, coupled with regular breakdowns at older plants, may increase the strain on the overall electricity supply in the country.

The Unit 2 of Koeberg Power Station has been off since the 17th of January for planned maintenance and an extension project and a steam generator replacement. This unit will be off for the next four months all the way to April. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom

Once that unit has successfully been returned to service during April, we will just wait for the winter months and immediately we will take off Unit 1 and again give it the same treatment. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom