Sars exposes R24 billion gold scam: 'It’s been ongoing for a decade, at least'





Sars has uncovered a R24.4 billion ($1.8 billion) gold scam.

Scamming companies illegally smelted coins and jewellery into gold bars for sale abroad, according to the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

The 65 companies allegedly created fake invoices to show they paid tax.

In 2019, the scam reportedly involved amounts equal to 70% of all legally mined gold in South Africa.

Ray White interviewed Dewald Van Rensburg, an investigator at amaBhungane (scroll up to listen).

Exporting gold carries no VAT, whereas buying scrap gold in the country does… The trick is to find a really, really large source of gold… Dewald Van Rensburg, investigator - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

It’s quite amazing that a red flag wasn’t raised… One wonders why Rand Refinery didn’t flag the sudden, massive interest in Krugerrands… Dewald Van Rensburg, investigator - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

… All these coins were surreptitiously melted down, mixed with second-hand jewellery and made untraceable… In all likelihood, this is the way in which illegal gold… gets to buyers… Dewald Van Rensburg, investigator - amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism