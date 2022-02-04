Streaming issues? Report here
Moonstruck 2022: How your donations save lives

4 February 2022 4:43 PM
by Staff Writer

A lot of good can come from your attending our epic virtual music concert on 12 February.

Our coastlines are protected 365 days a year by The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) - the charity organisation that saves lives on South African waters – both coastal and inland.

In claiming your free tickets to Moonstruck online music concert with CapeTalk and Simply Asia, you have an option to donate to the NSRI. For those with first-hand experience of the NSRI's work, this would be a no-brainer. But for the uninitiated - here's how your donation helps save lives.

Over the Summer holiday period (13 December 2021 to 9 January 2022) 188 operations were dealt with by the NSRI’s rescue bases. Nine of these incidents involved animals, while 31 human lives were saved, and eight medical evacuations were carried out from vessels.

Here are a few more details on some of the NSRI’s work during the holiday period:

Pink Rescue Buoy rescues

NSRI Rocky Bay commended a Pink Rescue Buoy guardian who used one of the buoys to assist a mother and child caught in a rip current. Both casualties were safely returned to shore and thankfully needed no further assistance.

When the NSRI Ballito team responded to a drowning in progress, they found that the casualty was successfully rescued by a member of the public with the help of a Pink Rescue Buoy.

In addition to the Pink Rescue Buoy incident mentioned above, three more incidents involving rip currents were reported.

NSRI Strandfontein (False Bay) assisted a casualty caught in a rip current and brought them safely back to shore, while their satellite station Monwabisi assisted lifeguards in rescuing seven people swept out to sea by a rip current.

NSRI Melkbosstrand investigated a drowning in progress and found two swimmers who had been caught in a rip current. They had been assisted by lifeguards and were safely back ashore.

Vessels having difficulties

Eight medical evacuations from vessels were conducted by the NSRI’s rescue bases, while scores of other vessels were given a helping hand. This included righting capsized vessels, securing vessels back to their moorings, and towing stricken vessels back to shore.

In one incident that was attended to by the NSRI team at Port Alfred, a vessel capsized with four people onboard. The vessel was righted and towed back to shore with the four injured crewmen onboard, who were handed over to an awaiting ambulance.

Animals in distress

Two turtles were assisted by the NSRI’s teams. NSRI Port Edward rescued a turtle and handed it over to Animal Rescue, while a green turtle was found in a very weak state and taken by NSRI Agulhas to the Two Oceans Aquarium.

NSRI Yzerfontein and NSRI Melkbosstrand successfully disentangled a whale that was in distress. NSRI Hout Bay and NSRI Kommetjie also assisted with a whale disentanglement, where the whale was cut free from rope that was around its head.

NSRI Kleinmond assisted an injured seal and handed it over to Animal Rescue, while NSRI Oyster Bay assisted a seal with a tight fishing net around its neck. Bay World SAR and SANPark Officials also jumped in to help remove the net and release the seal back into the ocean.

Business as usual

As usual, the NSRI was on-hand to help with drownings, medical emergencies, search and rescue operations, and recreational activities gone-wrong like kayaking incidents and kitesurfers needing assistance.

Charities like the NSRI provide a wide range of services to the broader community. The NSRI's Fundraising Manager is urging South Africans to donate, and in so doing, help them attain their goal to prevent drowning through rescue operations, education and prevention initiatives.

Our charity depends on donations to survive, without them, we wouldn’t be able to provide the services we deliver to our communities.

Alison Smith, Fundraising Manager at the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)

Click here to claim your free ticket to the Moonstruck virtual concert with CapeTalk and Simply Asia this February, and be sure to donate to NSRI while doing so!

If you have already registered but would like to donate, return to TicketPro to make a donation. Our generous sponsor Simply Asia, is matching the value of your donations with loyalty points that can be spent on meals via their app!




4 February 2022 4:43 PM
