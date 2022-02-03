Chicken prices are spiking – also maize, rice, and cooking oil
Food prices, already rising at a rate faster than inflation, is expected to skyrocket over the rest of the year.
Food prices rose by 9% over the past 12 months, according to the latest Household Affordability Index (Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group).
Oil prices are rising, and Eskom is applying for 20.5% hike in electricity tariff, further raising food price inflation expectations.
The average household food basket cost R4401.02 in January 2022 – a year-on-year rise of R349.82 (8.6%), according to the Index.
Between December 2021 and January 2022, food prices rose by 2.9% - or R125.08 in one month.
The basket is made up of 44 core food items most frequently purchased by lower-income households.
Price increases of some commonly purchased items:
-
Oranges: +40%
-
Tomatoes: +27%
-
Bananas: +11%
-
Carrots: +10%
-
Stock cubes: +10%
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Mervyn Abrahams of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (scroll up to listen).
Petrol and electricity are two of the major input costs… of agricultural activity… fertilisers are petroleum-based… Last year, petrol prices went up by about 40%. We are expecting in 2022 the same level of increase…Mervyn Abrahams - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
Between December and January, we saw the price of six kilograms of tomatoes increase by R25… that has to do with the climate…Mervyn Abrahams - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
Chicken and chicken products have spiked massively. Chicken portions increased by 17%... A constant increase in the price of maize, rice, and cooking oil…Mervyn Abrahams - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32525602_unrecognizable-woman-checking-a-long-grocery-receipt-leaning-to-a-full-shopping-cart-at-store-.html
More from Business
Sars exposes R24 billion gold scam: 'It’s been ongoing for a decade, at least'
Ray White interviews Dewald Van Rensburg, an investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'
Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance.Read More
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.Read More
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy
At just the right level, it can help economies growRead More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB.Read More
We ran our diesel hard. Our dam levels are too low - André de Ruyter (Eskom)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom Group CEO André de Ruyter.Read More
Scrapping of isolation for asymptomatic workers creates 'conundrum' for bosses
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to labour law specialist Lauren Salt.Read More
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More