Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming?
- Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are disappointed at the numbers and have put in huge effort into vaccination sites and training
- Crisp says the reasons people have stopped coming are complicated
- He sites the misconception that Omicron is not a serious variant, people being fed up around the festive season with Covid constraints, and the dissemination of fake news on social media
South Africa has only now hit the mark of administering a total of 30 million vaccines, a milestone government had hoped to reach by the end of 2021.
Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White and says the vaccination numbers are very disappointing especially as all the infrastructure and supplies are in place
it is disappointing. Both public and private health have put a huge amount of effort into this. We have the vaccination sites, we've trained a lot of staff - and we're just not winning.Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme
We do have what we call social listening reports and we get feedback from various sources across the country of what is going on.Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme
I think it is fairly complicated why people have stopped coming.Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme
Partly I think there is a perception that the Omicron variant wasn't a serious illness - and it is a serious illness even if it might not have been quite as aggressive as the previous wave. So this is a misconception.Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme
Also, Christmas came and New Year came, and people were fed up and tired of being constrained...and that was not in our favour either.Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme
He says added to this has been the negative perspectives spread on social media which have been difficult to counter.
We are told that people don't trust government and even those of us in the health sector have lost credibility.Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme
What about herd immunity asks Ray White?
I think we have learned some time ago that herd immunity is not something we should be striving for. What we are striving for is to make sure that enough people are vaccinated who are vulnerable - so that they do not end up in hospital with severe illness and death.Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme
He says herd immunity takes a very long time to build up in that way.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_161901089_close-up-of-unrecognizable-male-nurse-injecting-vaccine-in-shoulder-of-african-american-man-during-c.html?vti=lcd89vvannw2xfolnz-1-14
More from Politics
Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape
CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane.Read More
Why teacher unions divided on return to full-time learning at schools
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Basil Manuel of Naptosa and plays audio from Andre De Bruyn of the Educators Union of SA.Read More
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture'
John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24.Read More
Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture.Read More
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.Read More
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report.Read More
2024 is around the corner - Mashaba wants to build ActionSA's national footprint
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.Read More
Fuel hikes this Wednesday but Energy Dept says hands are tied over price reforms
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Robert Maake from the Department of Energy.Read More
W Cape R10m spend on 75 fires in 7 days 'saves money, lives and environment'
Colin Deiner of the Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at W Cape Government explains to Refilwe Moloto.Read More