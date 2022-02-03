Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming?





Dr Nicholas Crisp says they are disappointed at the numbers and have put in huge effort into vaccination sites and training

Crisp says the reasons people have stopped coming are complicated

He sites the misconception that Omicron is not a serious variant, people being fed up around the festive season with Covid constraints, and the dissemination of fake news on social media

South Africa has only now hit the mark of administering a total of 30 million vaccines, a milestone government had hoped to reach by the end of 2021.

Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White and says the vaccination numbers are very disappointing especially as all the infrastructure and supplies are in place

it is disappointing. Both public and private health have put a huge amount of effort into this. We have the vaccination sites, we've trained a lot of staff - and we're just not winning. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme

We do have what we call social listening reports and we get feedback from various sources across the country of what is going on. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme

I think it is fairly complicated why people have stopped coming. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme

Partly I think there is a perception that the Omicron variant wasn't a serious illness - and it is a serious illness even if it might not have been quite as aggressive as the previous wave. So this is a misconception. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme

Also, Christmas came and New Year came, and people were fed up and tired of being constrained...and that was not in our favour either. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme

He says added to this has been the negative perspectives spread on social media which have been difficult to counter.

We are told that people don't trust government and even those of us in the health sector have lost credibility. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme

What about herd immunity asks Ray White?

I think we have learned some time ago that herd immunity is not something we should be striving for. What we are striving for is to make sure that enough people are vaccinated who are vulnerable - so that they do not end up in hospital with severe illness and death. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager - National Vaccination Programme

He says herd immunity takes a very long time to build up in that way.