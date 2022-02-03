Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank





Standing water is the number one breeding spot for mosquitoes

DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio shares top tips on how to get rid of the pesky mozzies if you have standing water around your house

FILE: A JoJo water tank. Picture: Supplied

Mosquitoes love to lay eggs near standing water, including fountains, ponds, pools, and water tanks.

A Cape Town woman says her itchy family has been battling with mozzies for weeks because of the water tank on the property.

DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio says natural mosquito repellants can be placed in the water such as olive oil, cinnamon oil, and apple cider vinegar.

"Remember this will affect the taste of your water at some point", he says.

A CapeTalk listener has also suggested that floating a piece of aloe vera on the water may also do the trick.

Another handy tip is to cover all the water tank's access points with mesh products, d’Ambrosio explains.

If you have a pond, then consider investing in small freshwater fish known as mosquito fish to help control mosquito larvae in the water.

They go straight for your ear and buzz the whole time. Angelo d’Ambrosio, DIY expert

They like standing or ponding water - wet type of areas... If you've got marshy areas around pools, that's where they breed. Angelo d’Ambrosio, DIY expert

There are little fish that you buy, you put them in the water and they eat the larvae. Angelo d’Ambrosio, DIY expert