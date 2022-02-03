Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank
- Standing water is the number one breeding spot for mosquitoes
- DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio shares top tips on how to get rid of the pesky mozzies if you have standing water around your house
Mosquitoes love to lay eggs near standing water, including fountains, ponds, pools, and water tanks.
A Cape Town woman says her itchy family has been battling with mozzies for weeks because of the water tank on the property.
DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio says natural mosquito repellants can be placed in the water such as olive oil, cinnamon oil, and apple cider vinegar.
"Remember this will affect the taste of your water at some point", he says.
A CapeTalk listener has also suggested that floating a piece of aloe vera on the water may also do the trick.
Another handy tip is to cover all the water tank's access points with mesh products, d’Ambrosio explains.
If you have a pond, then consider investing in small freshwater fish known as mosquito fish to help control mosquito larvae in the water.
They go straight for your ear and buzz the whole time.Angelo d’Ambrosio, DIY expert
They like standing or ponding water - wet type of areas... If you've got marshy areas around pools, that's where they breed.Angelo d’Ambrosio, DIY expert
There are little fish that you buy, you put them in the water and they eat the larvae.Angelo d’Ambrosio, DIY expert
None of these things are 100%.Angelo d’Ambrosio, DIY expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91736160_a-mosquito-sits-on-the-woman-s-hand-and-sucks-blood-pain-itching-danger-of-infection-.html?vti=nxm0f2sttmqzqmjjv9-1-91
More from Lifestyle
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.Read More
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money ShowRead More
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans
On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby.Read More
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'
Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance.Read More
Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape
CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane.Read More
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.Read More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB.Read More