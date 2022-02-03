Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services, moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Koeberg power plant will operate at half capacity for at least 10 months: Eskom Presenter Ray White chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 3 February 2022 1:38 PM
View all Local
Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming? Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White. 3 February 2022 2:48 PM
Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane. 3 February 2022 9:20 AM
Why teacher unions divided on return to full-time learning at schools Refilwe Moloto speaks to Basil Manuel of Naptosa and plays audio from Andre De Bruyn of the Educators Union of SA. 3 February 2022 7:51 AM
View all Politics
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products' Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance. 3 February 2022 10:19 AM
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
View all Business
Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio. 3 February 2022 3:54 PM
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
Beginning of the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe? Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 3 February 2022 11:37 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank

3 February 2022 3:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mosquito
Angelo d’Ambrosio
DIY with Angelo d'Ambrosio
water tank

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio.
  • Standing water is the number one breeding spot for mosquitoes
  • DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio shares top tips on how to get rid of the pesky mozzies if you have standing water around your house
FILE: A JoJo water tank. Picture: Supplied

Mosquitoes love to lay eggs near standing water, including fountains, ponds, pools, and water tanks.

A Cape Town woman says her itchy family has been battling with mozzies for weeks because of the water tank on the property.

DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio says natural mosquito repellants can be placed in the water such as olive oil, cinnamon oil, and apple cider vinegar.

"Remember this will affect the taste of your water at some point", he says.

A CapeTalk listener has also suggested that floating a piece of aloe vera on the water may also do the trick.

Another handy tip is to cover all the water tank's access points with mesh products, d’Ambrosio explains.

If you have a pond, then consider investing in small freshwater fish known as mosquito fish to help control mosquito larvae in the water.

They go straight for your ear and buzz the whole time.

Angelo d’Ambrosio, DIY expert

They like standing or ponding water - wet type of areas... If you've got marshy areas around pools, that's where they breed.

Angelo d’Ambrosio, DIY expert

There are little fish that you buy, you put them in the water and they eat the larvae.

Angelo d’Ambrosio, DIY expert

None of these things are 100%.

Angelo d’Ambrosio, DIY expert



3 February 2022 3:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Mosquito
Angelo d’Ambrosio
DIY with Angelo d'Ambrosio
water tank

More from Lifestyle

Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job

3 February 2022 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert

3 February 2022 8:06 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans

3 February 2022 12:39 PM

On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk

3 February 2022 11:10 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'

3 February 2022 10:19 AM

Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape

3 February 2022 9:20 AM

CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares

2 February 2022 7:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

2 February 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding

2 February 2022 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation?

2 February 2022 5:33 PM

John Maytham interviews transfeminine journalist Cassandra Roxburgh about the debate around gender-neutral public restrooms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sars exposes R24 billion gold scam: 'It’s been ongoing for a decade, at least'

Business Local

Chicken prices are spiking – also maize, rice, and cooking oil

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Guinea-Bissau president urges 'return to duties' after putsch attempt

3 February 2022 8:26 PM

SA hip-hop museum: Artists urged to think outside the box

3 February 2022 8:23 PM

Stas SA to meet with LGBQTIA+ community over census 2022 form 'exclusion'

3 February 2022 7:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA