Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert
If you don't pay your bills you an expect to hear from a debt collector.
But what do you do when you're harassed by a collection agency to pay back money that is in fact not owed by you?
RELATED: Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says she often hears from people whose cell number has somehow been attached erroneously to a debt.
"No matter how many times they supply proof that they never contracted with the credit provider on whose behalf money is being collected, the calls and SMSs continue."
Knowler followed up on the case of Joburg resident Andrew R who has been struggling to get debt collectors off his back for TWO YEARS, with no success.
Someone owes Vodacom R420,000 and it is not him.
RELATED: 'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'
Eight years ago, Andrew deregistered a shelf company he'd bought years before - his name and ID number do not match that of any of the directors of the company which owes Vodacom that small fortune.
Despite providing the necessary documentation as proof he got handed over anyway - either to multiple companies, or to one which sold it on and on.
No-one takes responsibility for fixing the error as it goes back too far... The system is broken in this respect... They just keep up the harassment - in Andrew’s case, two years of it.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
I said to Vodacom: 'It is unconscionable that an innocent person’s peace gets messed with by false accusations and pay up harassment FOR YEARS possibly, despite them providing solid evidence to prove their innocence.'Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
It transpires that the debt was accrued by the previous owner of the company Andrew bought .
Vodacom apologised, promising to "make sure that our processes are tightened to avoid something like this in the future".
It has instructed the debt collectors concerned to halt collections pertaining to the account.
Eventually some people probably pay the money to make the collectors go away!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
If you say it's a case of mistaken identity, the collectors need to cease the collection process and investigate says the Association of Debt Recovery Agents (Adra).
This was echoed by the Council for Debt Collectors (CFDC).
Adra noted that credit providers have panels of debt recovery firms and they are rated according to their recovery rate.
If one doesn't perform they give it to another and often the history of the matter doesn't get passed on!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler emphasizes that - whether the debt is yours or not - you have the right to a statement of the amount owed and how it was calculated.
For more detail, take a listen:
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/r-enAOPw8Rs
More from Business
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.Read More
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services, moves into lower-income group'
Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Pepkor (PEP, Ackermans) makes R3 billion move into South America
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Leon Lourens about Pepkor's acquisition in Brazil.Read More
Chicken prices are spiking – also maize, rice, and cooking oil
Refilwe Moloto interviews Mervyn Abrahams of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.Read More
Sars exposes R24 billion gold scam: 'It’s been ongoing for a decade, at least'
Ray White interviews Dewald Van Rensburg, an investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'
Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance.Read More
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.Read More
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy
At just the right level, it can help economies growRead More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
More from Opinion
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB.Read More
Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation?
John Maytham interviews transfeminine journalist Cassandra Roxburgh about the debate around gender-neutral public restrooms.Read More
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture'
John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24.Read More
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win
Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show.Read More
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study
Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen.Read More
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it?
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.Read More
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022
Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.Read More
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government'
Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN.Read More
More from Local
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services, moves into lower-income group'
Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Koeberg power plant will operate at half capacity for at least 10 months: Eskom
Presenter Ray White chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Sars exposes R24 billion gold scam: 'It’s been ongoing for a decade, at least'
Ray White interviews Dewald Van Rensburg, an investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
Syndicate targeting desperate job seekers by posing as City of CT officials
The City of Cape Town has warned job seekers to beware of fraudsters and job scammers trying to crook desperate people.Read More
Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape
CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane.Read More
State Capture Commission links Jacob Zuma to plunder of Transnet
Refilwe Moloto interviews News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks.Read More
At this rate it'll take 80 years for Grade 4 learners in SA to read for meaning
John Maytham speaks to education economist Professor Nic Spaull who forms part of recently-formed The 2030 Reading PanelRead More
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture'
John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24.Read More
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.Read More
Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio.Read More
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans
On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby.Read More
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'
Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance.Read More
Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape
CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane.Read More
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.Read More
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.Read More
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB.Read More