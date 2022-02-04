'Don't believe the BS, people who swear aren't idiots with a lack of vocabulary'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:12
Health and Wellness - Genetic testing and its role in cancer prevention and treatment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Chantelle Scott
Today at 15:20
Ocean Art of Earth and Spirit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pippa Ehrlich
Today at 16:05
Chief Justice Interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Sylvaine Strike
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sylvaine Strike - Director at Endgame (Baxter play)
Today at 17:05
JSC Interview Day 4 Acting Chief Justice Zonde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
Con Court decision on DA's application for leave to appeal Public Protector Ruling
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Natasha Mazzone - Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises at Democratic Alliance
Today at 17:45
'Zimbabwe's Got Talent' Winner Divine Mahara Debut Album to launch in Cape Town 'Made Under A Tree'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Divine Mahara
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher. 4 February 2022 1:48 PM
'We can't continue to invisibilise people' - Census 2022 slammed over exclusion Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to human rights advocate Steve Letsike. 4 February 2022 12:53 PM
Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better… Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 4 February 2022 12:31 PM
View all Local
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming? Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White. 3 February 2022 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend. 4 February 2022 1:07 PM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Business
'Don't believe the BS, people who swear aren't idiots with a lack of vocabulary' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to copywriter Tiffany Markman. 4 February 2022 10:52 AM
Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio. 3 February 2022 3:54 PM
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
View all World
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Eating animals is morally good. It’s your duty! – moral philosopher John Maytham interviews British moral philosopher Nick Zangwill. 4 February 2022 11:32 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Don't believe the BS, people who swear aren't idiots with a lack of vocabulary'

4 February 2022 10:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Swearing
communication
foul language

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to copywriter Tiffany Markman.
  • Is swearing really a sign of intelligence — or is that whole argument just bullsh*t?
  • Copywriter Tiffany Markman explores the science behind swearing in a recent column
© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

The negative connotations attached to swearing are a load of crap, according to a recent column by copywriter Tiffany Markman.

Markman says despite the bad rap given to people who swear, swearing is actually considered to be a sign of intelligence.

A series of three studies from the University of Rochester shows that people who swear to lie less and often have higher levels of honesty.

It's been argued in the past that people who swear lack intelligence or vocabulary, but in actual fact studies suggest that swearing is an indicator of authenticity and verbal fluency, Markman tells CapeTalk.

One might think that if you swear, you're doing so because you don't have access to other words... but actually, the opposite is true. When people are short of words, they tend not to swear, they tend to use what we call irritators which are words like 'um', and 'err", and 'you know'.

Tiffany Markman, Copywriter

In actual fact, the ability to have access to a vocabulary of vulgarity and use it selectively and deliberately for effect is now seen to be a sign of significant intelligence rather than the alternative.

Tiffany Markman, Copywriter

It's about authenticity, the three University of Rochester studies that I discovered suggest that if you swear, you are less likely to prescribe to pretense. You say what you think, you say what you feel... You're upfront, you're direct.

Tiffany Markman, Copywriter

There are some schools of thought that would say that those people [who swear] have more ethics than we used to think in the old days.

Tiffany Markman, Copywriter



4 February 2022 10:52 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Swearing
communication
foul language

More from Lifestyle

Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds

4 February 2022 1:07 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job

3 February 2022 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert

3 February 2022 8:06 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank

3 February 2022 3:54 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans

3 February 2022 12:39 PM

On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk

3 February 2022 11:10 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'

3 February 2022 10:19 AM

Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape

3 February 2022 9:20 AM

CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares

2 February 2022 7:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

2 February 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co

World Politics Business

Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better…

Local Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC's Mashatile says Ramaphosa willing to account for comments on leaked audio

4 February 2022 12:47 PM

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe's bail bid dismissed

4 February 2022 12:18 PM

A Chief Justice should be someone of integrity, Zondo tells JSC

4 February 2022 11:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA