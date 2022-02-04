'Don't believe the BS, people who swear aren't idiots with a lack of vocabulary'





Is swearing really a sign of intelligence — or is that whole argument just bullsh*t?

Copywriter Tiffany Markman explores the science behind swearing in a recent column

The negative connotations attached to swearing are a load of crap, according to a recent column by copywriter Tiffany Markman.

Markman says despite the bad rap given to people who swear, swearing is actually considered to be a sign of intelligence.

A series of three studies from the University of Rochester shows that people who swear to lie less and often have higher levels of honesty.

It's been argued in the past that people who swear lack intelligence or vocabulary, but in actual fact studies suggest that swearing is an indicator of authenticity and verbal fluency, Markman tells CapeTalk.

One might think that if you swear, you're doing so because you don't have access to other words... but actually, the opposite is true. When people are short of words, they tend not to swear, they tend to use what we call irritators which are words like 'um', and 'err", and 'you know'. Tiffany Markman, Copywriter

In actual fact, the ability to have access to a vocabulary of vulgarity and use it selectively and deliberately for effect is now seen to be a sign of significant intelligence rather than the alternative. Tiffany Markman, Copywriter

It's about authenticity, the three University of Rochester studies that I discovered suggest that if you swear, you are less likely to prescribe to pretense. You say what you think, you say what you feel... You're upfront, you're direct. Tiffany Markman, Copywriter