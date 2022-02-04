Don't overlook the power dynamics in sexual offence cases, says expert





Counsellor Ronel Koekemoer says power dynamics often play a major role in sexual violence cases

She says perpetrators often think they can get away with it because of their social status or positions

There have been a number of high-profile cases of sexual assault involving men in prominent jobs

Sexual abuse cases are most often centred around asymmetrical power dynamics, where the perpetrator holds a dominant position relative to the victim.

Ronel Koekemoer, the counselling coordinator at Rape Crisis Cape Town, says predatory men take advantage of their power and control in an effort to keep victims silent.

Koekemoer says understanding asymmetrical power dynamics is vital to understanding why some victims delay coming forward.

''Maybe it's their job or they are concerned about what their families will say if they out their perpetrator", she explains.

You often find that where there is one survivor there is many of that same person. Ronel Koekemoer, Counselling Coordinator - Rape Crisis Cape Town

There's definitely a complicated relationship with the perpetrator that continues to silence survivors. That's the thing about power, is that they use their authority to both commit the violence but to also continue to silence the victims. Ronel Koekemoer, Counselling Coordinator at Rape Crisis Cape Town