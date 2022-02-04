'We can't continue to invisibilise people' - Census 2022 slammed over exclusion





Stats SA has come under fire for its exclusionary Census 2022 forms

Human rights advocate Steve Letsike says the census does not recognise members of the LGBTQIA + community

Stats SA fieldworkers got the Census 2022 count under way at the Cape Town International Airport on 2 February 2022. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has been criticised for failing to include members of the LGBTQIA+ community in its Census 2022.

The 2022 online census questionnaire asks a question relating to sex providing only two options; male and female.

Human rights advocate Steve Letsike says the current questionnaire format invisibilises many members of the population by not including the intersex category or other gender identities.

Letsike says a distinction must be made between biological sex and gender identity.

By not acknowledging identities outside of the heteronormative binary, Letsike says the census erases the experience of people who should be counted and seen.

We cannot continue to invisibilise people. Steve Letsike, Founder and Executive Director - Access Chapter 2

Previously, the categories used to be a little bit inclusive. That's why we've got to understand better [with regards to] the population. Steve Letsike, Founder and Executive Director - Access Chapter 2