Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family

4 February 2022 10:28 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Islamic State
Syria
US Special Forces
Joe Biden
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi has died following a US raid in Syria.

US President Joe Biden gave the go-ahead on Tuesday and, on Thursday, watched the special forces operation in real-time from the White House “situation room”.

Quraysh set off a bomb as US forces surrounded his hideaway, killing himself and his family.

FILE: Islamic State flag. Picture: 123rf.com

“His death removed a major terrorist threat to the world", said Biden, who described the detonation of the explosive device as “a final act of cowardice".

There were no American casualties.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

He was cornered… decided to set off a blast… and killed everyone in that building, including all his family…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

This was a guy in charge of some unspeakable acts carried out by Islamic State…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

It always feels bad rejoicing in the death of someone, albeit in this case an extremely dodgy dude.

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



