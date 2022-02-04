Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co





UK MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain says the behaviour outlined in the ZOndo Report conclusions regarding Bain & Company's behavior was outrageous

He says Bain does business with governments all over the world and needs not only to be fined but to also lose its licence until it can be held to account and should be barred from receiving any government tenders

Photo: Roger Harris - file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported license.

Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the United Kingdom where he is leading the charge to get the UK government to freeze all dealings with Bain management company, which has been concretely linked to state capture in South Africa.

Whistleblower Athol Williams has been interviewed on CapeTalk about his testimony at the Zondo commission relating to the role of the management consultancy Bain and Co. in state capture.

Williams made it clear they were not only involved in declawing the revenue service, but were integral in the "grand project" of state capture.

The UK Cabinet Office has said it will make contact with Bain to "better understand" the findings of the State Capture Inquiry report which details Bains unlawful work relating to the SA Revenue Service.

In a letter to Lord Peter Hain, Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay states it "will shortly be writing to the company and engaging with them to better understand the status of the findings of the report and week appropriate assurances to the government."

Lord Peter Hain has appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to freeze all business with Bain and Co. management consultancy.

Lord Hain says he took these steps after reading the Zond Commission and its conclusions about Bain & Company - which he describes as a global consultancy operating right across the world and headquartered in New York with big offices in London and working for governments as it did in South Africa -

...that it had acted unlawfully and over ten years earned R2 billion in fees from state-owned enterprises. Lord Peter Hain, British MP

...that it was put in by former President Zuma to completely dismember and twist the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS) from being a word-class tax-collecting agency to one that turned a blind eye to tax avoiders, mostly cronies of Zuma and the Guptas Lord Peter Hain, British MP

It seemed to me to be such outrageous behaviour. Lord Peter Hain, British MP

He says Bain does similar usiness with governments all over the world and needs not only to be fined but to also lose its licence until it can be held to account and should be barred from receiving any government tenders

