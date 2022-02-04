Eating animals is morally good. It’s your duty! – moral philosopher
Eating meat is ethically good, argues British moral philosopher Nick Zangwill.
The existence of domesticated animals depends on the practice of eating them, says Zangwill, and doing so, therefore, benefits those animals, if they have good lives.
“If you care about animals, you should eat them,” writes Zangwill.
“It is not just that you may do so, but you should do so. In fact, you owe it to animals to eat them. It is your duty. Why? Because eating animals benefits them and has benefited them for a long time.”
RELATED: Why you should eat meat (by Zangwill) – Business Day
John Maytham interviewed Zangwill (scroll up to listen).
The animal wouldn’t exist unless there was that practice [meat eating] … I don’t think you need to feel too guilty… The practice of eating animals, if they have decent lives, is a very good one for the animals…Nick Zangwill, philosopher - University College London
It’s mean-minded of vegans and vegetarians, denying them pretty decent lives… They wouldn’t come into existence…Nick Zangwill, philosopher - University College London
Domesticated animals… are flourishing…Nick Zangwill, philosopher - University College London
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39333725_close-up-portrait-full-body-of-brown-female-eggs-hen-standing-show-beautiful-plumage-feather-isolate.html?term=chicken%2Bfunny&vti=lf778g9qhmvop3bkzs-1-7
