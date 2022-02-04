Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better…





The electricity system is looking much better than it did earlier in the week, said Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Friday.

"We have recovered our dams, they are essentially full,” said De Ruyter.

“We have a few pumping hours remaining at three of our major pump storage schemes - we will make that up during the day or so, overnight. Essentially, our pump storages reserves have recovered.

"From a diesel perspective, Gourikwa is full, so we have full availability of diesel reserves there and at Ankerlig, we're currently sitting at 81%, so all in all we're in a much better place than we were when we took the decision to implement stage two load shedding.”

Eskom is deciding whether to suspend loadshedding, and will make an announcement at 5 PM.

Eskom says its system is looking a lot better… Loadshedding was expected to last until 5 AM on Monday. Eskom is now reviewing this; we remain hopeful… Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News

The theft of copper… arrests are made almost daily… Lauren Isaacs, reporter - Eyewitness News