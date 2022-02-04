Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds





Image by Ulrike Mai from Pixabay

The recent announcement that our beloved Redro fish paste will no linger be gracing our shelves got us thinking, muses Lester. How do companies come to the decision to discontinue a product be it the Chocolate Log, Peppermint Crisp, Salt & Vinegar chips & of course now also Redro? Is it an economic decision? Have sales been down for a while? Have the key ingredients become too expensive?

Helping us answer this question is Dr Pieter Steenkamp a senior lecturer in the Marketing Department of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology & DR Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT Food technology.

They may be wonderfully familiar and nostalgic, but there are brands consumers are just no longer buying, and manufacturers then discontinue the products.

It's this funny thing, we want all the brands we know to stay around - but we continually want to experience new things and this just cannot be. Dr Pieter Steenkamp, Senior Lecturer - Marketing Department of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology