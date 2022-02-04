Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth
- Health Minister Joe Phaahla says there's been a "less resilient" decline in Covid-19 infections over the past 14 days
- Scientists believe that the decline of cases has slowed down due to the reopening of schools
- The minister says this is supported by increased infections among teens of a school-going age
Health Minister Joe Phaahla says South Africa's Covid-19 infections are not declining at the same speed that they were two weeks ago.
Phaahla and other health officials held a media briefing on Friday morning on the latest Covid-19 stats and vaccination numbers.
He says new Covid-19 cases appear to have stagnated over the last 14 days.
However, there appears to be an increase in infections among youth under the age of 20.
The increases have been noted in three provinces - the Free State, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga.
Scientists believe that the reopening of schools and increased movement of people across provinces may have contributed to the plateauing of cases in the country.
The last 14 days have given the National Health Department a confusing picture.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He says over this period there's been no serious decline and yet no worrying rise in infections. And instead of the curve flattening, it has taken the shape of a plateau.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The percentage of new cases over the last 7 days has decreased by only 0.3%.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The scientist have been saying that there is a link between the stagnation in the slowing down of new infections and schools opening. This is what the [minister] indicated in the media briefing this morning.Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://twitter.com/HealthZA/status/1433708432972992519/photo/2
