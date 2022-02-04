Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth





Health Minister Joe Phaahla says there's been a "less resilient" decline in Covid-19 infections over the past 14 days

Scientists believe that the decline of cases has slowed down due to the reopening of schools

The minister says this is supported by increased infections among teens of a school-going age

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla briefs the media outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath HospitaI on 3 September 2021. Image: @HealthZA/Twitter

Health Minister Joe Phaahla says South Africa's Covid-19 infections are not declining at the same speed that they were two weeks ago.

Phaahla and other health officials held a media briefing on Friday morning on the latest Covid-19 stats and vaccination numbers.

He says new Covid-19 cases appear to have stagnated over the last 14 days.

However, there appears to be an increase in infections among youth under the age of 20.

The increases have been noted in three provinces - the Free State, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga.

Scientists believe that the reopening of schools and increased movement of people across provinces may have contributed to the plateauing of cases in the country.

The last 14 days have given the National Health Department a confusing picture. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says over this period there's been no serious decline and yet no worrying rise in infections. And instead of the curve flattening, it has taken the shape of a plateau. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The percentage of new cases over the last 7 days has decreased by only 0.3%. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter - Eyewitness News