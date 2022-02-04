'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'
South Africa is drifting and there’s a real danger of the ANC going the way of Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF, writes University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.
If the ANC loses its majority in 2024 at the next election – as Zanu-PF did in 2008 - will it democratically relinquish power, asks Southall.
Or, instead, would it systematically undermine any post-election coalition government, as Zanu-PF did when it entered a coalition with the opposition MDC in 2009, before later rigging the 2013 general election?
Southall says there are three relevant major features of liberation movements:
-
Democratic and authoritarian impulses co-exist
-
They are tools for rapid class formation
-
The constant tension between their commitment to liberal constitutionalism, by which they were granted power, and their aspirations to dominate society
“The liberation movements have fulfilled their historic task,” says Southall.
“Compelling them to leave the political stage is a daunting but necessary agenda.”
John Maytham interviewed Southall (scroll up to listen).
There are many shared characteristics [between the ANC and Zanu-PF] at the moment… With State Capture, we’ve seen a severe weakening of the institutional and Constitutional restraints on liberation movement rule… Going further down this road would lead us in a Zimbabwean-style direction…Professor Roger Southall, sociologist - University of the Witwatersrand
The judiciary is absolutely crucial… it’s been gutted in Zimbabwe…Professor Roger Southall, sociologist - University of the Witwatersrand
Our civil society… is a lot stronger than it ever was in Zimbabwe… but it takes a lot to mobilise… and has to form itself into a political party if it is to confront liberation movement rule…Professor Roger Southall, sociologist - University of the Witwatersrand
The ANC response to a loss of a majority in the election is likely to be mixed… I suspect the RET faction would be much more reluctant to give up access to power than the Ramaphosa faction… It is not likely to be a quasi-civil war as it was in Zimbabwe in 2008…Professor Roger Southall, sociologist - University of the Witwatersrand
The army is likely to stay out… Even when we got to the democratic transition, the army stood firm… The intelligence services and police are rather different…Professor Roger Southall, sociologist - University of the Witwatersrand
