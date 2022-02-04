We interview the original Wedwo kid… now middle-aged





“Rudi, what’s your doggy called?” a man asks a cute little boy. “He’s called Wedwo,” the boy answers.

“And your pussycat?”

“He’s called Wedwo. My tricycle is also called Wedwo.”

“Why do you call them all Wedwo?”

“I call everything I love Wedwo! Because I love Wedwo, don’t I, Wedwo?”

Lester Kiewit interviewed Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid (scroll up to listen).

Kramer told the story of how he was scouted when he was three-and-a-half and the impact the famed advert had on his life.

I was traumatised as a kid by being called Wedwo all the time! … When I was three-and-a-half… I certainly didn’t like Redro… I told You Magazine I really don’t like the stuff… They wanted to sue my parents! … I now really like Redro, but can’t get it anymore… Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid

I used to have an unlimited supply [of Redro], until that interview with You magazine… Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid

Kids can be brutal… It was fun, in retrospect… Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid