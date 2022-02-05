3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
1. Shanti Festival
The Shanti Festival is happening in Hout Bay again this weekend. So if you're looking for someplace to get a massage, take a dip in a pool and get some great food - this may be it. Sar-Jaybe chats to organiser Danielle Boden.
There are lots of different classes like yoga, meditation, plus a sound journey with gongs and drums, says Danielle.
It's kid-friendly and there are two childminders plus a kids yoga class.
It is taking place at Riverside Retirement Village, Hout Bay
Tickets available on Quicket: Full Day available online: R 225, Full Day at the Door: R 300, After 2pm: Online: R 50, At the gate: R 100 and this special price includes two classes.)
Check out their Facebook page for more info
It's an absolutely perfect festival for the whole family or for you to come by yourself. It's a festival focused on health and wellness and joy and magic.Danielle Boden, Organiser - Shanti Festival
2. Love, Valour, Compassion's Director Gregg Pettigrew
The Tony Award-winning play `Love, Valour, Compassion' is on at Artscape. Here to give us all the details is director Gregg Pettigrew.
The play won the Tony Award in 1994. It's a story about love and laughter and most importantly about relationships. While it revolves around eight gay men, it's relevant no matter what your sexual orientation is.
Is it thought-provoking? It is indeed, it won't leave you skipping and dancing out of the theatre, it's a very real ending.
It's an ensemble cast with seven actors, one of them plays twins so 8 characters.
Tickets are available at Computicket and on the website
3. Hiking for Chubby Girls heads to Cecelia Forest
If you hurry, you can catch Hiking for Chubby Girls on Insta who are hiking in Cecelia Forest from 8.15 am today.
They're meeting in the Cecelia Forest parking lot. Founder Amanda Rinquest says it's not a difficult walk but it's not for absolute beginners because it's a bit long, about 2-and-a-half-hours max.
If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks click here and send her an email.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ammentorp/ammentorp1710/ammentorp171000102/87606755-close-up-of-rolled-yoga-mat-in-fitness-center-and-blurred-woman-at-the-back-in-lotus-yoga-pose-fitne.jpg
More from Local
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'
John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.Read More
Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher.Read More
'We can't continue to invisibilise people' - Census 2022 slammed over exclusion
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to human rights advocate Steve Letsike.Read More
Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better…
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.Read More
Don't overlook the power dynamics in sexual offence cases, says expert
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Rape Crisis Cape Town's Ronel Koekemoer.Read More
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group'
Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money ShowRead More
Koeberg power plant will operate at half capacity for at least 10 months: Eskom
Presenter Ray White chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
Sars exposes R24 billion gold scam: 'It’s been ongoing for a decade, at least'
Ray White interviews Dewald Van Rensburg, an investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work'
Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more.Read More
Dr's Surgery: Dr Charl answers your questions about keloids, Covid, and more
The first Saturday of the month means a Q&A as Dr Charl chats to Sara-Jayne King and answers listeners' questions.Read More
We interview the original Wedwo kid… now middle-aged
Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid.Read More
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds
Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend.Read More
'Don't believe the BS, people who swear aren't idiots with a lack of vocabulary'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to copywriter Tiffany Markman.Read More
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.Read More
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money ShowRead More
Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio.Read More
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans
On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby.Read More
More from Entertainment
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk'
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes!
Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000.Read More
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it?
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.Read More
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court
In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique MullerRead More
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you!
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh.Read More
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss
Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after.Read More
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022
Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.Read More