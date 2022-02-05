Streaming issues? Report here
MUSIC FEATURE: Sheree Pieterse
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher. 4 February 2022 1:48 PM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming? Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White. 3 February 2022 2:48 PM
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend. 4 February 2022 1:07 PM
Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better… Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 4 February 2022 12:31 PM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Dr's Surgery: Dr Charl answers your questions about keloids, Covid, and more The first Saturday of the month means a Q&A as Dr Charl chats to Sara-Jayne King and answers listeners' questions. 5 February 2022 8:31 AM
We interview the original Wedwo kid… now middle-aged Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid. 4 February 2022 2:46 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Eating animals is morally good. It's your duty! – moral philosopher John Maytham interviews British moral philosopher Nick Zangwill. 4 February 2022 11:32 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

5 February 2022 7:53 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Cape Town
3 things to do this weekend

Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

1. Shanti Festival

The Shanti Festival is happening in Hout Bay again this weekend. So if you're looking for someplace to get a massage, take a dip in a pool and get some great food - this may be it. Sar-Jaybe chats to organiser Danielle Boden.

There are lots of different classes like yoga, meditation, plus a sound journey with gongs and drums, says Danielle.

It's kid-friendly and there are two childminders plus a kids yoga class.

It is taking place at Riverside Retirement Village, Hout Bay

Tickets available on Quicket: Full Day available online: R 225, Full Day at the Door: R 300, After 2pm: Online: R 50, At the gate: R 100 and this special price includes two classes.)

Check out their Facebook page for more info

It's an absolutely perfect festival for the whole family or for you to come by yourself. It's a festival focused on health and wellness and joy and magic.

Danielle Boden, Organiser - Shanti Festival

2. Love, Valour, Compassion's Director Gregg Pettigrew

The Tony Award-winning play `Love, Valour, Compassion' is on at Artscape. Here to give us all the details is director Gregg Pettigrew.

The play won the Tony Award in 1994. It's a story about love and laughter and most importantly about relationships. While it revolves around eight gay men, it's relevant no matter what your sexual orientation is.

Is it thought-provoking? It is indeed, it won't leave you skipping and dancing out of the theatre, it's a very real ending.

It's an ensemble cast with seven actors, one of them plays twins so 8 characters.

Tickets are available at Computicket and on the website

3. Hiking for Chubby Girls heads to Cecelia Forest

If you hurry, you can catch Hiking for Chubby Girls on Insta who are hiking in Cecelia Forest from 8.15 am today.

They're meeting in the Cecelia Forest parking lot. Founder Amanda Rinquest says it's not a difficult walk but it's not for absolute beginners because it's a bit long, about 2-and-a-half-hours max.

If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks click here and send her an email.

Copyright: ammentorp / 123rf



