3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend





1. Shanti Festival

The Shanti Festival is happening in Hout Bay again this weekend. So if you're looking for someplace to get a massage, take a dip in a pool and get some great food - this may be it. Sar-Jaybe chats to organiser Danielle Boden.

There are lots of different classes like yoga, meditation, plus a sound journey with gongs and drums, says Danielle.

It's kid-friendly and there are two childminders plus a kids yoga class.

It is taking place at Riverside Retirement Village, Hout Bay

Tickets available on Quicket: Full Day available online: R 225, Full Day at the Door: R 300, After 2pm: Online: R 50, At the gate: R 100 and this special price includes two classes.)

Check out their Facebook page for more info

It's an absolutely perfect festival for the whole family or for you to come by yourself. It's a festival focused on health and wellness and joy and magic. Danielle Boden, Organiser - Shanti Festival

2. Love, Valour, Compassion's Director Gregg Pettigrew

The Tony Award-winning play `Love, Valour, Compassion' is on at Artscape. Here to give us all the details is director Gregg Pettigrew.

The play won the Tony Award in 1994. It's a story about love and laughter and most importantly about relationships. While it revolves around eight gay men, it's relevant no matter what your sexual orientation is.

Is it thought-provoking? It is indeed, it won't leave you skipping and dancing out of the theatre, it's a very real ending.

It's an ensemble cast with seven actors, one of them plays twins so 8 characters.

Tickets are available at Computicket and on the website

3. Hiking for Chubby Girls heads to Cecelia Forest

If you hurry, you can catch Hiking for Chubby Girls on Insta who are hiking in Cecelia Forest from 8.15 am today.

They're meeting in the Cecelia Forest parking lot. Founder Amanda Rinquest says it's not a difficult walk but it's not for absolute beginners because it's a bit long, about 2-and-a-half-hours max.

If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks click here and send her an email.