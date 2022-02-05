Dr's Surgery: Dr Charl answers your questions about keloids, Covid, and more





Questions: Our whole family had Covid at the start of January, we are all fully vaccinated and some of us due for our boosters soon. Given, that and the fact we've now got the antibodies, how likely is it that we could get it again soon? asks Val in Durbanville.

It's all about the variants. That is what keeps cold viruses and coronaviruses in play because they are always changing their camouflage. So the first part of the answer is the easy one - they have wonderful protection specifically against the variant that they had...plus the vaccine they have onboard...so the likelihood of reinfection is a lot less but difficult to put a number on it. They re only really at risk if we go into a new phase of variants. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Question: I cut my hand badly a few weeks ago and the scar is raised and pink and quite sensitive still. I've never had a scar heal like this before. Should I get it checked out, asks CapeTalk listener Darius?

Dr Charl explains we all have different skin reactions to cuts and wounds and this could be a keloid although it is a recent wound so it may just be the way the wound is healing and maybe too early to call it a keloid response.

The trick about keloid development - which only occurs in some people. Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

It often depends on how the wound was repaired - and advises him to get his doctor to check out how it is healing. There are a number of treatments to help with scar reduction he adds.

Listen to these questions and answers and more from listeners in the audio above.