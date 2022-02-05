Dr's Surgery: Dr Charl answers your questions about keloids, Covid, and more
Questions: Our whole family had Covid at the start of January, we are all fully vaccinated and some of us due for our boosters soon. Given, that and the fact we've now got the antibodies, how likely is it that we could get it again soon? asks Val in Durbanville.
It's all about the variants. That is what keeps cold viruses and coronaviruses in play because they are always changing their camouflage. So the first part of the answer is the easy one - they have wonderful protection specifically against the variant that they had...plus the vaccine they have onboard...so the likelihood of reinfection is a lot less but difficult to put a number on it. They re only really at risk if we go into a new phase of variants.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Question: I cut my hand badly a few weeks ago and the scar is raised and pink and quite sensitive still. I've never had a scar heal like this before. Should I get it checked out, asks CapeTalk listener Darius?
Dr Charl explains we all have different skin reactions to cuts and wounds and this could be a keloid although it is a recent wound so it may just be the way the wound is healing and maybe too early to call it a keloid response.
The trick about keloid development - which only occurs in some people.Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, General Manager - Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
It often depends on how the wound was repaired - and advises him to get his doctor to check out how it is healing. There are a number of treatments to help with scar reduction he adds.
Listen to these questions and answers and more from listeners in the audio above.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1810/rawpixel181022683/110910172-friendly-pediatrician-entertaining-his-patient.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work'
Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
We interview the original Wedwo kid… now middle-aged
Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid.Read More
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds
Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend.Read More
'Don't believe the BS, people who swear aren't idiots with a lack of vocabulary'
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to copywriter Tiffany Markman.Read More
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.Read More
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money ShowRead More
Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio.Read More
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans
On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby.Read More