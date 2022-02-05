Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work'
- The museum is situated on an island in the far south Atlantic, 1,300 km from the Falkland Islands
- It falls into the area of the Sub-Antarctic which gives it very special wether condition says curator Jayne Pierce
Tourism is undoubtedly one of the sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
But finally, there's a sign that things could be looking up.
The world's most remote museum has reopened to visitors.
The museum is located in Grytviken, a former whaling station on the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia, and is known as 'the museum at the end of the world'.
The South Georgia Island is located in the far most southern Atlantic so in the Polar front and that is what give it a special climate.Jayne Pierce, Museum's curator
It is a maritime climate as it is a small island. It is considered a sub-Antarctic climate...in the summer months it rises up to about 6 degrees C.Jayne Pierce, Museum's curator
She says it is remote and its nearest neighbour is the Falkland Islands which is over 1,300 km away.
As a museum curator, I probably have one of the most strange curatorial jobs - to go visit the museum I work for I have to get on a plane that takes about 20 hours to the Falklands and then I have to catch a ship to the Island, which is very thin and mountainous so no airstrip is possible - so it is quite a commute.Jayne Pierce, Museum's curator
She says the tourist season is in summer from around October to March and the museum is staffed over that period.
The first time I went I was there for the whole six months but more recently I was just there for a month - so it varies.Jayne Pierce, Museum's curator
