Latest Local
WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell. 5 February 2022 10:06 AM
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher. 4 February 2022 1:48 PM
View all Local
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming? Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White. 3 February 2022 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend. 4 February 2022 1:07 PM
Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better… Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 4 February 2022 12:31 PM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Business
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson and this week she reviews the Renault Koleos. 5 February 2022 9:51 AM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Dr's Surgery: Dr Charl answers your questions about keloids, Covid, and more The first Saturday of the month means a Q&A as Dr Charl chats to Sara-Jayne King and answers listeners' questions. 5 February 2022 8:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
View all World
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Eating animals is morally good. It’s your duty! – moral philosopher John Maytham interviews British moral philosopher Nick Zangwill. 4 February 2022 11:32 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car'

5 February 2022 9:51 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
CarTalk
Renault Koleos

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson and this week she reviews the Renault Koleos.
  • Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the Renault Koleos in a similar class to cars such as the Tiguan, Kia Sportage, and Nissan X-Trail
  • She says it is a spacious and beautifully designed car

This week Melinda has been cruising in the Renault Koleos and lets us know what she thinks about it.

She says similar cars in its class would be the Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX5, and Nissan X-Trail.

It has a more pronounced grille with its chrome insets and front skid plate making it look the part, says Melinda, and new LED front and rear lights that make up the new Renault design language.

Along with the rear skid plate with an extended third stoplight and twin chrome bumper garnish standing on 18-inch alloys make it a handsome vehicle to be sure, she adds.

She says it has a roomy interior and a 5-star safety rating.

What did she love about the Koleos?

I like the design a lot...I think it is a beautiful car. I thought the cabin was very spacious, very nice leather...and was generally a very safe and comfortable drive.

Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick

Only one engine is available in South Africa and only a front-wheel-drive she notes.

The one I drove was a 2.5 litre full-cylinder petrol - not turbo.

Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick

Price of the Koleos Dynamique: R534 900 (2021)




