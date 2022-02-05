Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car'
- Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the Renault Koleos in a similar class to cars such as the Tiguan, Kia Sportage, and Nissan X-Trail
- She says it is a spacious and beautifully designed car
This week Melinda has been cruising in the Renault Koleos and lets us know what she thinks about it.
She says similar cars in its class would be the Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX5, and Nissan X-Trail.
It has a more pronounced grille with its chrome insets and front skid plate making it look the part, says Melinda, and new LED front and rear lights that make up the new Renault design language.
Along with the rear skid plate with an extended third stoplight and twin chrome bumper garnish standing on 18-inch alloys make it a handsome vehicle to be sure, she adds.
She says it has a roomy interior and a 5-star safety rating.
What did she love about the Koleos?
I like the design a lot...I think it is a beautiful car. I thought the cabin was very spacious, very nice leather...and was generally a very safe and comfortable drive.Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick
Only one engine is available in South Africa and only a front-wheel-drive she notes.
The one I drove was a 2.5 litre full-cylinder petrol - not turbo.Melinda Ferguson, Motor Journalist - Daily Maverick
Price of the Koleos Dynamique: R534 900 (2021)
