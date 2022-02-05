WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station
Overnight there has been a pump failure at the Camps Bay pump station. The technicians arrived urgently on site and are there ready to do the necessary repairs. The station is currently flooded and is being dealt with. Pollution control and coastal management will work to minimize any possible environmental impact.
