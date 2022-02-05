Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell. 5 February 2022 10:06 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
View all Local
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
View all Politics
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend. 4 February 2022 1:07 PM
Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better… Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 4 February 2022 12:31 PM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Business
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson and this week she reviews the Renault Koleos. 5 February 2022 9:51 AM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Dr's Surgery: Dr Charl answers your questions about keloids, Covid, and more The first Saturday of the month means a Q&A as Dr Charl chats to Sara-Jayne King and answers listeners' questions. 5 February 2022 8:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
View all World
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Eating animals is morally good. It’s your duty! – moral philosopher John Maytham interviews British moral philosopher Nick Zangwill. 4 February 2022 11:32 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you'

5 February 2022 10:32 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Junette Syster
Curve model

Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster.
  • Junette discusses growing up in a conservative home and how she broke away from that when she came to Cape Town and realised she could be herself
  • She talks about the pressures around weight loss from a young age and how she eventually realised it was not about weight loss but about being healthy

A Curve model and influencer who's the face of Somerset Mall, 37-year-old Junette Syster is a go-getter. She believes having multiple streams of income is important so that she can pick her kids up from school. Something her own mother couldn't do because she worked too hard.

One of Junette's businesses is an egg donor company. She says she's helped many people, including some celebrities, fall pregnant and finds this work extremely fulfilling.

Sara-Jayne chats with Junette to find out more about her inspiring journey.

Junette talks about her very conservative childhood. Her grandfather was a pastor and they were not allowed to wear make-up or colour their hair, she says.

Everything was very staunch. We went to church from Monday to Sunday because that was the right thing.

Junette Syster, Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors

I think when I came to Cape Town and I saw it was acceptable to be you, I got tattoos the first year and I have a few of them.

Junette Syster, Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors

She says she went on her first 'diet when she was just 12-years-old, the infamous cabbage diet when she was considered 'fat'.

I mean 12-years-old and you think you're fat.

Junette Syster, Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors

She opens up about her issues around weight and how it impacted her growing up. She eventually realised it was not about weight loss but about being healthy.

Junette began hiking with her husband and child and in two years hs lost 47 kgs.

She says through it all she has always felt confident and fell into modelling by accident. A friend encouraged her to send her photographs to an agent and the rest is history - she became a curve model.

I just made it my own and I owned whatever size I was.

Junette Syster, Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors



5 February 2022 10:32 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Junette Syster
Curve model

More from Local

WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station

5 February 2022 10:06 AM

Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

5 February 2022 7:53 AM

Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'

4 February 2022 2:59 PM

John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth

4 February 2022 1:48 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can't continue to invisibilise people' - Census 2022 slammed over exclusion

4 February 2022 12:53 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to human rights advocate Steve Letsike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better…

4 February 2022 12:31 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't overlook the power dynamics in sexual offence cases, says expert

4 February 2022 9:21 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Rape Crisis Cape Town's Ronel Koekemoer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group'

3 February 2022 8:14 PM

Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert

3 February 2022 8:06 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koeberg power plant will operate at half capacity for at least 10 months: Eskom

3 February 2022 1:38 PM

Presenter Ray White chats to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car'

5 February 2022 9:51 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson and this week she reviews the Renault Koleos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work'

5 February 2022 8:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr's Surgery: Dr Charl answers your questions about keloids, Covid, and more

5 February 2022 8:31 AM

The first Saturday of the month means a Q&A as Dr Charl chats to Sara-Jayne King and answers listeners' questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

5 February 2022 7:53 AM

Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We interview the original Wedwo kid… now middle-aged

4 February 2022 2:46 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds

4 February 2022 1:07 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Don't believe the BS, people who swear aren't idiots with a lack of vocabulary'

4 February 2022 10:52 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to copywriter Tiffany Markman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job

3 February 2022 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert

3 February 2022 8:06 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mozzies bugging you? How to prevent mosquito breeding if you have a water tank

3 February 2022 3:54 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to DIY expert Angelo d’Ambrosio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

5 February 2022 7:53 AM

Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk

3 February 2022 11:10 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk'

2 February 2022 1:23 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes!

1 February 2022 3:48 PM

Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it?

1 February 2022 3:03 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court

1 February 2022 11:55 AM

In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you!

27 January 2022 4:35 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

27 January 2022 11:03 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss

26 January 2022 1:12 PM

Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022

25 January 2022 2:11 PM

Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station

Local Politics

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Community wants answers after woman and two young girls killed in orphanage fire

5 February 2022 1:23 PM

Police hunt for suspects of a cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark

5 February 2022 12:28 PM

Norway's Johaug wins first gold of Beijing Winter Olympics

5 February 2022 11:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA