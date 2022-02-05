Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you'





Junette discusses growing up in a conservative home and how she broke away from that when she came to Cape Town and realised she could be herself

She talks about the pressures around weight loss from a young age and how she eventually realised it was not about weight loss but about being healthy

A Curve model and influencer who's the face of Somerset Mall, 37-year-old Junette Syster is a go-getter. She believes having multiple streams of income is important so that she can pick her kids up from school. Something her own mother couldn't do because she worked too hard.

One of Junette's businesses is an egg donor company. She says she's helped many people, including some celebrities, fall pregnant and finds this work extremely fulfilling.

Sara-Jayne chats with Junette to find out more about her inspiring journey.

Junette talks about her very conservative childhood. Her grandfather was a pastor and they were not allowed to wear make-up or colour their hair, she says.

Everything was very staunch. We went to church from Monday to Sunday because that was the right thing. Junette Syster, Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors

I think when I came to Cape Town and I saw it was acceptable to be you, I got tattoos the first year and I have a few of them. Junette Syster, Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors

She says she went on her first 'diet when she was just 12-years-old, the infamous cabbage diet when she was considered 'fat'.

I mean 12-years-old and you think you're fat. Junette Syster, Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors

She opens up about her issues around weight and how it impacted her growing up. She eventually realised it was not about weight loss but about being healthy.

Junette began hiking with her husband and child and in two years hs lost 47 kgs.

She says through it all she has always felt confident and fell into modelling by accident. A friend encouraged her to send her photographs to an agent and the rest is history - she became a curve model.

I just made it my own and I owned whatever size I was. Junette Syster, Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors