[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed
The affected beaches Camps Bay and Gen Beach, including the Camps Bay Tidal Pool as a precautionary measure, were closed on Saturday. Lifesaver assisted in alerting beachgoers and surfers who were in the ocean.
We are asking people to remain out of the water.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
Regular water samples will be taken.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
The pump stations were being emptied in order to carry out the repairs.
This is an electrical fault on one of the pumps and technicians were on-site from Saturday ready to implement the repair.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
A standby pump was also brought on-site on Saturday should the repairs not be completed in time and Coastal Management and Environmental Health Services were on the scene said Jowell on Saturday.
She added that surrounding beaches were not affected and remained open.
That will be monitored carefully - Maiden's Cove, Clifton, and Beta Beach will remain open.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
On Saturday evening Jowell updated the community explaining the pumps were able to be accessed at the bottom of the dry well and stopped the wastewater that was flooding the pump station, after two and a half hours of pumping.
They were able to remove the pump that was having an electrical fault that was causing it to trip and they have a secondary pump on-site here already...which would be installed as soon as possible.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
She said yesterday evening that the beach would remain closed for now as more water samples are taken.
The beach will only be reopened when they are certain when the water has reached the required standards.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station
Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell.
