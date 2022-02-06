Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation. 6 February 2022 8:14 AM
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell. 5 February 2022 10:06 AM
View all Local
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
View all Politics
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend. 4 February 2022 1:07 PM
Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better… Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 4 February 2022 12:31 PM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Business
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson and this week she reviews the Renault Koleos. 5 February 2022 9:51 AM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Dr's Surgery: Dr Charl answers your questions about keloids, Covid, and more The first Saturday of the month means a Q&A as Dr Charl chats to Sara-Jayne King and answers listeners' questions. 5 February 2022 8:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
View all World
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Eating animals is morally good. It’s your duty! – moral philosopher John Maytham interviews British moral philosopher Nick Zangwill. 4 February 2022 11:32 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed

6 February 2022 8:14 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Camps Bay Beach
Glen Beach
Pump Station

Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation.

The affected beaches Camps Bay and Gen Beach, including the Camps Bay Tidal Pool as a precautionary measure, were closed on Saturday. Lifesaver assisted in alerting beachgoers and surfers who were in the ocean.

We are asking people to remain out of the water.

Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54

Regular water samples will be taken.

Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54

The pump stations were being emptied in order to carry out the repairs.

This is an electrical fault on one of the pumps and technicians were on-site from Saturday ready to implement the repair.

Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54

A standby pump was also brought on-site on Saturday should the repairs not be completed in time and Coastal Management and Environmental Health Services were on the scene said Jowell on Saturday.

She added that surrounding beaches were not affected and remained open.

That will be monitored carefully - Maiden's Cove, Clifton, and Beta Beach will remain open.

Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54

On Saturday evening Jowell updated the community explaining the pumps were able to be accessed at the bottom of the dry well and stopped the wastewater that was flooding the pump station, after two and a half hours of pumping.

They were able to remove the pump that was having an electrical fault that was causing it to trip and they have a secondary pump on-site here already...which would be installed as soon as possible.

Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54

She said yesterday evening that the beach would remain closed for now as more water samples are taken.

The beach will only be reopened when they are certain when the water has reached the required standards.

Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54



6 February 2022 8:14 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Camps Bay Beach
Glen Beach
Pump Station

More from Local

Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you'

5 February 2022 10:32 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station

5 February 2022 10:06 AM

Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

5 February 2022 7:53 AM

Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'

4 February 2022 2:59 PM

John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth

4 February 2022 1:48 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can't continue to invisibilise people' - Census 2022 slammed over exclusion

4 February 2022 12:53 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to human rights advocate Steve Letsike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better…

4 February 2022 12:31 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't overlook the power dynamics in sexual offence cases, says expert

4 February 2022 9:21 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Rape Crisis Cape Town's Ronel Koekemoer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group'

3 February 2022 8:14 PM

Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert

3 February 2022 8:06 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station

5 February 2022 10:06 AM

Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'

4 February 2022 2:59 PM

John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co

4 February 2022 11:20 AM

Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group'

3 February 2022 8:14 PM

Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming?

3 February 2022 2:48 PM

Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape

3 February 2022 9:20 AM

CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why teacher unions divided on return to full-time learning at schools

3 February 2022 7:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Basil Manuel of Naptosa and plays audio from Andre De Bruyn of the Educators Union of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture'

2 February 2022 4:29 PM

John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power

2 February 2022 8:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report

1 February 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you'

5 February 2022 10:32 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car'

5 February 2022 9:51 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson and this week she reviews the Renault Koleos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work'

5 February 2022 8:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr's Surgery: Dr Charl answers your questions about keloids, Covid, and more

5 February 2022 8:31 AM

The first Saturday of the month means a Q&A as Dr Charl chats to Sara-Jayne King and answers listeners' questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

5 February 2022 7:53 AM

Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We interview the original Wedwo kid… now middle-aged

4 February 2022 2:46 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds

4 February 2022 1:07 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Don't believe the BS, people who swear aren't idiots with a lack of vocabulary'

4 February 2022 10:52 AM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to copywriter Tiffany Markman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job

3 February 2022 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert

3 February 2022 8:06 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed

Local Politics Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Cyclone Batsirai weakens after displacing thousands in Madagascar

6 February 2022 2:23 PM

Suspected arson attack at cathedral where late Archbishop Desmond Tutu is buried

6 February 2022 2:09 PM

Elizabeth II marks Platinum Jubilee with 'Queen Camilla' announcement

6 February 2022 12:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA