Nicola Jowell explains what caused Camps Bay Pump Station to flood
- The Camps Bay Pump Station experienced a series of electrical faults which resulted in the need to close Camps Bay Beach, Glen beach and the Camps Bay Tidal Pool
- The pump station had to be pumped out and teams were on-site to begin the repairs
- As soon as the wastewater had been pumped out of the station replacement pump was installed late on Saturday night and the pump station resued working normally
The affected beaches Camps Bay and Gen Beach, including the Camps Bay Tidal Pool were closed on the weekend after the local pump station experienced a series of mishaps.
With the pump not functioning the beaches had to be closed as a precaution.
The pumps were able to be accessed on Saturday evening at the bottom of the dry well and stopped the wastewater that was flooding the pump station, after two and a half hours of pumping.
It was one of those weeks where one thing goes wrong and you don't expect a second thing and a third thing to go wrong.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
She says they would have managed with one issue but the combination proved too much.
It was an electrical fault, not a mechanical fault.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
She says they believe it is the first such fault to have occurred at the Camps Bay Pump Station.
The main pump went down earlier in the week and they were busy getting the repair sorted on the electrical issue when the secondary pipe which is there to cover the main pump when something goes wrong started to trip and went down.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
They could not get the tripping back on again and that caused the station to flood. They then had to pump out the station water which was wastewater in order to access the pump and replace it.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
She explains that this is the main pump station and surrounding areas such as Beta Beach and Clifton feed into it.
There is a large tank at the bottom that fills up with wastewater and when it reaches a certain level the pump kicks in and pumps it out and goes through a sieve and then a diffuser, clears the tank, and then refills again - but in this instance, the pump did not kick in and the wastewater levels just continued to rise.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
Thank you to all the City officials who worked throughout the night, the lifeguards on the beach warning people,, and the Camps Bay Ratepayers Association residents who were fantastic. Everybody really pulled together.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
Both faulty pumps have been removed and sent to the vendor to be assessed and repaired, she adds.
A replacement pump was on site all day on Saturday and was installed just after midnight on Saturday - and the pump station was then working as it should be.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
It did impact the beach she notes and it was closed midday on Saturday.
The beach will remain closed until Environmental Health has got the water samples back to ensure E.Coli levels are back at acceptable standards.Nicola Jowell, Ward Councillor - Ward 54
