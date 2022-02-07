St Georges Cathedral fire: Claims of burning cotton gauze thrown into basement





At 2am on Sunday morning the alarm was raised about a fire at St George's Cathedral in Central Cape Town.

There have been some unsung heroes in this and those are the CIDS - those from the Cape Town Improvement District. They were alerted by someone walking along the street who has been identified as a homeless person who said there is a fire in the cathedral basement. Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral

Together with a staff member from the Taj Hotel they raced over with a fire extinguisher and managed to calm the fire - although it flared up again he says,

The Fire and Rescue Services then arrived and flooded the basement. Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral

Apparently, someone threw a burning cotton gauze into the basement, broke the small narrow window. Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral

Early photos show the fire was raging. Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral

A report says someone was seen rushing away. Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral