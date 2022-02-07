Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Cars With Juliet Maguire Cherry Tiggo 4 Pro
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
SA's Chief Justice recommendation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
Knoflokskraal fire - 5 root causes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Moonstruck Presents The Lady Day Big Band
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amanda Tiffin - Pianist And Singer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 7 February 2022 1:31 PM
Questions remain about overcrowded classrooms as full-time schooling resumes CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel. 7 February 2022 11:33 AM
JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith. 7 February 2022 10:36 AM
View all Local
St Georges Cathedral fire: Claims of burning cotton gauze thrown into basement St George's Cathedral Dean Rev Michael Weeder speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 7 February 2022 9:28 AM
Nicola Jowell explains what caused Camps Bay Pump Station to flood Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says they would have managed with one issue but the combination proved too much. 7 February 2022 8:34 AM
[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation. 6 February 2022 8:14 AM
View all Politics
'Switch to e-vehicles will occur as quickly as move from box TVs to flat screen' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to producer Neil Shaw and independent energy analyst Clyde Mallinson. 7 February 2022 4:45 PM
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995? John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel. 7 February 2022 4:43 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding Eskom made the dreaded announcement late on Monday. 7 February 2022 3:57 PM
View all Business
101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa John Maytham interviews Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine. 7 February 2022 3:35 PM
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson and this week she reviews the Renault Koleos. 5 February 2022 9:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
View all World
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995? John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel. 7 February 2022 4:43 PM
101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa John Maytham interviews Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine. 7 February 2022 3:35 PM
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

St Georges Cathedral fire: Claims of burning cotton gauze thrown into basement

7 February 2022 9:28 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Fire
St George's Cathedral

St George's Cathedral Dean Rev Michael Weeder speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

At 2am on Sunday morning the alarm was raised about a fire at St George's Cathedral in Central Cape Town.

RELATED: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS

There have been some unsung heroes in this and those are the CIDS - those from the Cape Town Improvement District. They were alerted by someone walking along the street who has been identified as a homeless person who said there is a fire in the cathedral basement.

Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral

Together with a staff member from the Taj Hotel they raced over with a fire extinguisher and managed to calm the fire - although it flared up again he says,

The Fire and Rescue Services then arrived and flooded the basement.

Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral

Apparently, someone threw a burning cotton gauze into the basement, broke the small narrow window.

Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral

Early photos show the fire was raging.

Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral

A report says someone was seen rushing away.

Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral



7 February 2022 9:28 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Fire
St George's Cathedral

More from Local

Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership

7 February 2022 1:31 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Questions remain about overcrowded classrooms as full-time schooling resumes

7 February 2022 11:33 AM

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS

7 February 2022 10:36 AM

Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nicola Jowell explains what caused Camps Bay Pump Station to flood

7 February 2022 8:34 AM

Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says they would have managed with one issue but the combination proved too much.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed

6 February 2022 8:14 AM

Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you'

5 February 2022 10:32 AM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station

5 February 2022 10:06 AM

Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

5 February 2022 7:53 AM

Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'

4 February 2022 2:59 PM

John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth

4 February 2022 1:48 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership

7 February 2022 1:31 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS

7 February 2022 10:36 AM

Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nicola Jowell explains what caused Camps Bay Pump Station to flood

7 February 2022 8:34 AM

Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says they would have managed with one issue but the combination proved too much.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed

6 February 2022 8:14 AM

Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station

5 February 2022 10:06 AM

Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'

4 February 2022 2:59 PM

John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co

4 February 2022 11:20 AM

Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group'

3 February 2022 8:14 PM

Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming?

3 February 2022 2:48 PM

Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Renew vehicle license disc online through Post Office - but not yet in W Cape

3 February 2022 9:20 AM

CEO at South African Post Office Nomkhita Mona chats to Africa Melane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Sibongile Mani found guilty of theft over NSFAS funds

7 February 2022 4:32 PM

Macron heads to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions

7 February 2022 4:23 PM

Thulsie twins sentenced after entering into a plea deal with State

7 February 2022 4:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA