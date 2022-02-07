St Georges Cathedral fire: Claims of burning cotton gauze thrown into basement
At 2am on Sunday morning the alarm was raised about a fire at St George's Cathedral in Central Cape Town.
RELATED: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS
There have been some unsung heroes in this and those are the CIDS - those from the Cape Town Improvement District. They were alerted by someone walking along the street who has been identified as a homeless person who said there is a fire in the cathedral basement.Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral
Together with a staff member from the Taj Hotel they raced over with a fire extinguisher and managed to calm the fire - although it flared up again he says,
The Fire and Rescue Services then arrived and flooded the basement.Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral
Apparently, someone threw a burning cotton gauze into the basement, broke the small narrow window.Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral
Early photos show the fire was raging.Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral
A report says someone was seen rushing away.Rev Michael Weeder, Dean - St George's Cathedral
A fire was started in the basement of the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town during the early hours of this morning. The blaze was quickly contained. A man was seeing running away from the Cathedral. Police are investigating arson. pic.twitter.com/mG5Y3inhRJ— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 6, 2022
Source : Photo: Danie van der Merwe CC BY 2.0 Flckr uploaded to Wikimedia Commons
More from Local
Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More
Questions remain about overcrowded classrooms as full-time schooling resumes
CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel.Read More
JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS
Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.Read More
Nicola Jowell explains what caused Camps Bay Pump Station to flood
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says they would have managed with one issue but the combination proved too much.Read More
[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed
Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation.Read More
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster.Read More
WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station
Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape.Read More
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'
John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.Read More
More from Politics
Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.Read More
JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS
Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.Read More
Nicola Jowell explains what caused Camps Bay Pump Station to flood
Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says they would have managed with one issue but the combination proved too much.Read More
[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed
Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation.Read More
WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station
Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell.Read More
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'
John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall.Read More
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co
Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings.Read More
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group'
Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming?
Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White.Read More