We have enough laws for scrap metal dealers - policing is the real problem: MRA

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:55
Cars With Juliet Maguire Cherry Tiggo 4 Pro
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
SA's Chief Justice recommendation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:20
Knoflokskraal fire - 5 root causes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Moonstruck Presents The Lady Day Big Band
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amanda Tiffin - Pianist And Singer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 7 February 2022 1:31 PM
Questions remain about overcrowded classrooms as full-time schooling resumes CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel. 7 February 2022 11:33 AM
JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith. 7 February 2022 10:36 AM
View all Local
St Georges Cathedral fire: Claims of burning cotton gauze thrown into basement St George's Cathedral Dean Rev Michael Weeder speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 7 February 2022 9:28 AM
Nicola Jowell explains what caused Camps Bay Pump Station to flood Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says they would have managed with one issue but the combination proved too much. 7 February 2022 8:34 AM
[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation. 6 February 2022 8:14 AM
View all Politics
'Switch to e-vehicles will occur as quickly as move from box TVs to flat screen' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to producer Neil Shaw and independent energy analyst Clyde Mallinson. 7 February 2022 4:45 PM
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995? John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel. 7 February 2022 4:43 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding Eskom made the dreaded announcement late on Monday. 7 February 2022 3:57 PM
View all Business
101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa John Maytham interviews Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine. 7 February 2022 3:35 PM
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson and this week she reviews the Renault Koleos. 5 February 2022 9:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
View all Entertainment
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
View all World
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995? John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel. 7 February 2022 4:43 PM
101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa John Maytham interviews Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine. 7 February 2022 3:35 PM
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

We have enough laws for scrap metal dealers - policing is the real problem: MRA

7 February 2022 12:29 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
Cable theft
Scrap metal
Scrap metal theft
scrap metal dealer
Metal Recyclers Association
Quintin Starkey

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Quintin Starkey of the Metal Recyclers Association.
  • The Metal Recyclers Association (MRA) says government needs to improve the policing of the scrap metal industry instead of introducing more legislation
  • Last week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula called for tighter metal theft laws during raids at scrap metal dealers in Gauteng
Stolen copper cables recovered at a scrap metal dealer in Roodepoort. Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN

The Metal Recyclers Association (MRA) says the government should be focusing on boosting the enforcement of existing laws governing the scrap metal industry, instead of introducing more legislation.

MRA chairperson Quintin Starkey says existing legislation, including the Secondhand Goods Act, provides a framework for the regulation of the sector.

However, Starkey says policing remains an issue.

Last week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula threatened to crack down on the industry with more laws while conducting raids at scrap metal dealers in Gauteng.

Starkey argues that more police oversight is needed to help monitor the conduct of all registered metal dealers.

He says that prosecutions for illicit scrap dealers are few and far between.

We already have a lot of legislation and regulation that governs the recycling industry.

Quintin Starkey, Chairperson - Metal Recyclers Association

The problem that we have is two-fold... We have a policing issue... The MRA can regulate its members, we cannot police our members...

Quintin Starkey, Chairperson - Metal Recyclers Association

The second issue that we have is that we are an association that represents approximately 78 members who represent 150 yards in and around South Africa but there's a reported 3,000 registered dealer/recyclers. So, we can only regulate those members that belong to the MRA and this is an enormous challenge that we face as an association.

Quintin Starkey, Chairperson - Metal Recyclers Association



7 February 2022 12:29 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
Cable theft
Scrap metal
Scrap metal theft
scrap metal dealer
Metal Recyclers Association
Quintin Starkey

More from Business

'Switch to e-vehicles will occur as quickly as move from box TVs to flat screen'

7 February 2022 4:45 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to producer Neil Shaw and independent energy analyst Clyde Mallinson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995?

7 February 2022 4:43 PM

John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding

7 February 2022 3:57 PM

Eskom made the dreaded announcement late on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa

7 February 2022 3:35 PM

John Maytham interviews Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds

4 February 2022 1:07 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better…

4 February 2022 12:31 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co

4 February 2022 11:20 AM

Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job

3 February 2022 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group'

3 February 2022 8:14 PM

Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert

3 February 2022 8:06 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding

Business

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Sibongile Mani found guilty of theft over NSFAS funds

7 February 2022 4:32 PM

Macron heads to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions

7 February 2022 4:23 PM

Thulsie twins sentenced after entering into a plea deal with State

7 February 2022 4:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA