We have enough laws for scrap metal dealers - policing is the real problem: MRA
- The Metal Recyclers Association (MRA) says government needs to improve the policing of the scrap metal industry instead of introducing more legislation
- Last week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula called for tighter metal theft laws during raids at scrap metal dealers in Gauteng
The Metal Recyclers Association (MRA) says the government should be focusing on boosting the enforcement of existing laws governing the scrap metal industry, instead of introducing more legislation.
MRA chairperson Quintin Starkey says existing legislation, including the Secondhand Goods Act, provides a framework for the regulation of the sector.
However, Starkey says policing remains an issue.
Last week, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula threatened to crack down on the industry with more laws while conducting raids at scrap metal dealers in Gauteng.
Starkey argues that more police oversight is needed to help monitor the conduct of all registered metal dealers.
He says that prosecutions for illicit scrap dealers are few and far between.
We already have a lot of legislation and regulation that governs the recycling industry.Quintin Starkey, Chairperson - Metal Recyclers Association
The problem that we have is two-fold... We have a policing issue... The MRA can regulate its members, we cannot police our members...Quintin Starkey, Chairperson - Metal Recyclers Association
The second issue that we have is that we are an association that represents approximately 78 members who represent 150 yards in and around South Africa but there's a reported 3,000 registered dealer/recyclers. So, we can only regulate those members that belong to the MRA and this is an enormous challenge that we face as an association.Quintin Starkey, Chairperson - Metal Recyclers Association
