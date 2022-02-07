JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS





Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says SAPS have pulled the CCTV footage of the area for investigation

Smith says it is too soon to determine the motive for the fire that broke out on Sunday morning

An alert was received at 2am on Sunday morning about a fire in the basement of St George's Cathedral in Wales Street, Cape Town.

The information that is in circulation about the matter of suspected arson is a concern. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He says the South African Police Services (SPAS) has viewed the CIty's CCTV footage in the area. and will be investigating.

I was sent pics of bags of flammable materials that were found at the scene and which appear to have been lit and dropped into the basement of the building. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

So, there may well be a purposeful fire-setting, or it may be that people who were sleeping on the street made fire for a different reason and that the fire got out of control and they fled - so it is not possible to identify a motive. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He says the SAPS investigation needs to be completed before a motive can be determined conclusively.