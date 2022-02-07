Questions remain about overcrowded classrooms as full-time schooling resumes





Teachers union Naptosa says the Department of Basic Education needs a plan of action to tackle overcrowded classrooms

For many schools, the end of rotational learning means the return of overcrowded classrooms

All school pupils are back in class on a full-time basis from Monday

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says government needs to implement a plan of action to tackle overcrowded classrooms as full-time schooling resumes.

Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel says the return to normal schooling has put old challenges back into sharp focus, including inadequate school infrastructure and overcrowding.

He says the end of rotational learning means the return of overcrowded classrooms for many schools across the country.

"There are things that still haunt us. Things that we've spoken about many times.", he tells CapeTalk.

He says Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will need to provide a clear plan on how schools will create more capacity for full-time learning.

Manuel adds that this year's State of the Nation Address (Sona) needs to provide clarity on how the government plans to combat the learning losses experienced in the education sector over the past two years.

For some children, it's the beginning of the first time in two years that they are back at school every day, so it is important. Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa