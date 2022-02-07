Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership
- President Ramaphosa has authorised the release of a report into the July civil unrest
- An expert panel was appointed last year to probe the events that led to the looting and destruction across KZN and Gauteng
- Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says the 154-page report paints a bleak picture of how the security cluster and executive leadership of the country failed to respond effectively and timeously
A new report has found that police and intelligence services failed to adequately respond to the July unrest that shook parts of South Africa last year.
President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of the report which was compiled by a panel of experts.
The report also concluded that the executive arm of government also shouldered some of the blame and "must take responsibility for its lapse in leadership"
In the report, experts found that the National Security Council had not convened for some time prior to the riots and therefore failed to anticipate or discuss any possible security threats.
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says the report highlights an overall lack of leadership and a "glaring failure" of the security cluster and other Cabinet members.
I find more interesting a point made... where they say there was no meeting of the National Security Council which is chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa immediately prior to the riots. They say that they had not been meeting for an extended period before the violence erupted.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
This concerns me and it should concern any South African because if the National Security Council is not sitting... on a regular basis, it lends credence to the feeling and the sentiment that we've all been bothered by for so long that the security cluster in this country is asleep.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
If they are not meeting to discuss the possible threats that we could be facing as a country but also have to dilly-dally even after the violence happens to even convene that meeting, one has to really wonder where the leadership was coming from ...At the end of the day, there was absolutely no leadership even from the President's office.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
