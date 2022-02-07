'Switch to e-vehicles will occur as quickly as move from box TVs to flat screen'





Are electric cars helping save the planet or a marketing ploy?

Producer Neil Shaw and independent energy analyst Clyde Mallinson explore the impact of e-vehicles during a segment on Carte Blanche

Every Monday, CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson takes a closer look at a Carte Blanche story from the night before

© kinwun/123rf.com

Independent energy analyst Clyde Mallinson says the massive switch to electric cars will happen sooner than we think.

"It's a disruption happening in the energy space and it's going to happen very, very quickly", he tells CapeTalk.

Mallinson appeared on Sunday's episode of the current affairs show Carte Blanche to discuss the impact of e-vehicles on the environment.

The segment revealed how some minerals used in e-car batteries are being mined in concerning ways.

However, Mallinson argues that the pushback about the mineral content of e-car batteries is a "red herring".

He says car manufacturers need to brace themselves for the big switch which will happen rapidly across the sector.

Carte Blanche producer Neil Shaw says some organisations are encouraging consumers to apply pressure on manufacturers of e-vehicles to source their minerals ethically.

Shaw says while electric cars are not a perfect solution, they are a step in the right direction towards clean energy and taking better care of the planet.

Amnesty International and several NGOs are trying to pressurise... the companies involved to say you need to ethically source those minerals... They also encourage consumers to become activists and to ask before they buy. Ask that company, "Are you sure this is ethically sourced?" Neil Shaw, Filmmaker and TV producer

The ideal scenario is when you own an electric car and you're charging up with renewable energy... I don't think we can just write off electric cars because we are plugging them into coal here in South Africa, it's still a better bet than a conventional car, even though we're plugging into coal. We're looking at the bigger picture in terms of emissions. Neil Shaw, Filmmaker and TV producer

The big problem is that we've got these big taxes on e-vehicles but the future is such that we will switch to e-vehicles as quickly as we switched from boxed televisions to flat screens. It's not a motor vehicle kind of switch, it's a technology kind of switch. Clyde Mallinson, Independent energy analyst