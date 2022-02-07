101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa
South Africa has a new “critical skills list” with 101 jobs for which working visas for qualified immigrants can be accelerated.
Foreigners with critical skills must still show "a solid offer of employment" when applying for a work visa.
The list of jobs includes positions such as climate scientists, chemists, engineers, actuaries, architects, investment managers, programmers, economists, and others.
The list is intended to make it easier for some skilled would-be immigrants to move to South Africa.
Click here for the entire list of critical skills.
John Maytham interviewed Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine (scroll up to listen).
A lot of those skills are in short supply, partly because we’re losing people who have them…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
… a source of extreme frustration for multinational companies who try to bring people here… One hears mixed stories regarding progress…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
It [skills shortage] is a very important constraint on economic development… There is a shortage of managerial capacity… There are shortages of technical workers…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
The people tasked with sourcing people from abroad are inept and unqualified… the educational system is holding back the local population…Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix
