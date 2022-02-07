101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa





South Africa has a new “critical skills list” with 101 jobs for which working visas for qualified immigrants can be accelerated.

Foreigners with critical skills must still show "a solid offer of employment" when applying for a work visa.

South Africa has a new critical skills list, aimed at attracting skilled foreigners. © kzenon/123rf.com

The list of jobs includes positions such as climate scientists, chemists, engineers, actuaries, architects, investment managers, programmers, economists, and others.

The list is intended to make it easier for some skilled would-be immigrants to move to South Africa.

John Maytham interviewed Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine (scroll up to listen).

A lot of those skills are in short supply, partly because we’re losing people who have them… Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

… a source of extreme frustration for multinational companies who try to bring people here… One hears mixed stories regarding progress… Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix

It [skills shortage] is a very important constraint on economic development… There is a shortage of managerial capacity… There are shortages of technical workers… Dr Azar Jammine, Chief Economist - Econometrix