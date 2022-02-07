Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995?





The “metaverse” is, in the tiniest of nutshells, an immersive, computer-generated space in which users can interact with the environment and other users.

It may be, much like the World Wide Web in the 90s, The Next Big Thing that revolutionises, well, almost everything.

Or not.

Is the metaverse is the biggest opportunity in almost three decades? (pixabay.com)

John Maytham interviewed Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel (scroll up to listen).

Abel, one of South Africa’s leading marketing and advertising practitioners, discusses what may be a brave new world.

Look at where the internet was and how we viewed it in 1995… We are at a similar place right now… Blockchain technology and the metaverse… are going to unlock profound change… Mike Abel, cofounder - M&C Saatchi Abel

One of the companies I’ve invested in is called ‘Helium’… a network… that gives communities access to wireless… Ordinary homes become wireless providers, for money! Mike Abel, cofounder - M&C Saatchi Abel

I don’t think Facebook is the metaverse… There are going to be many different metaverses… It is real life in a virtual world. It’s going to be far less scary as it evolves… Mike Abel, cofounder - M&C Saatchi Abel

Justin Bieber just paid over $400 000… for a little digital pic… Mike Abel, cofounder - M&C Saatchi Abel