[BREAKING NEWS] Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding
Eskom will implement stage two loadshedding from 9 PM tonight until 5 AM on Tuesday.
The utility will use the time to replenish emergency reserves.
It warns that further breakdowns could cause loadshedding beyond Tuesday morning.
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town.
The utility has in the past hours lost units at Camden, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations.
It is delaying the return of a unit at Kusile and two units at Majuba power station.
Total breakdowns amount to 16 261MW while planned maintenance is 5350MW.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
