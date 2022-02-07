What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back?





South Africa’s infrastructure programme is a key pillar of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic recovery strategy, writes Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.

Yet, says Bernstein, in the four years of Ramaphosa’s presidency not a single new government-led infrastructure project of any significance has been initiated.

The fiscally constrained government cannot spend what is needed on infrastructure and is failing to rope in a willing and able private sector.

Bernstein about what's holding the country's infrastructure programme back

The private sector… is willing, eager, and able… but there are no projects coming to market… far too much talk and no action… We don’t have the money in the state budget… We’re calling for realism… Anne Bernstein, founder - Centre for Development and Enterprise

If your key priority is to keep the ruling party united, South Africa cannot make progress. You have to acknowledge how very weak and corrupt the state is… The country’s interests have to come before the unity of the ruling party! … who do you want to unite with? A bunch of crooks… Anne Bernstein, founder - Centre for Development and Enterprise