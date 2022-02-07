ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report





There were significant failures by the government - including the national security council chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa - to anticipate, prevent or disrupt the planned and orchestrated violence of last July, an expert panel found.

The report was produced by a panel that Ramaphosa established in the wake of the unrest.

A pork trotter lies among other debris after looting at a Gauteng shopping centre. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The panel found spectacular failures by the country’s security cluster and blatant disregard of warning of conditions ripe for unrest and possibly violence.

The panel said that even regular South Africans and businesses were aware of what was coming.

The ANC's internal battles contributed to the unrest, it said.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Theto Mahlakoana, a reporter at Eyewitness News (scroll up to listen).

Officials said they simply felt overwhelmed… They couldn’t move because of instability… They were immobilised by internal ANC dynamics… Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News

Where they [Saps] were expected to show up, they didn’t… There is no direct line to give reports to the police minister… Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News

Business owners knew… and phoned local police stations. They were told they don’t have capacity… Theto Mahlakoana, reporter - Eyewitness News