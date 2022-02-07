Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
Update on Bushiri extradition
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Yvonne Sundu - at Freelance Writer and Journalist
Today at 05:46
NSRI x Moonstruck
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Cleeve Robertson - CEO at NSRI
Today at 06:10
Cape court battle to halt west coast seismic surveys
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gilbert Martin - Founder at We Are South Africans
Today at 06:25
Tech Tuesday: What are the top IT jobs in demand in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robyn Stainbank - Managing Consultant for Technology at Micheal Page Group
Today at 06:40
Dischem Brain of CapeTalk - Junior
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Report into July violence warns it may erupt again
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist and lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
What you should know about newly approved Covid vaccines
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Buying cars online
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Janson Ponting - We Buy Cars national sales director
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Under age kids & nightclubs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Randolf Jorberg
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
School Abuse Audit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Deon Wigget
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
What's being done to make the Paarden Eiland cycle lane safer? COCT explains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rob Quintas - Ward Councillor - Ward 74 at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:30
Innovation in public transport
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kirsten Wilkins - Managing Director at Open Streets Cape Town
stef naude
Today at 11:05
Reflections Of A Convoluted Mind: A Journey With My Mental Illness
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Samke J Ngcobo
Today at 15:50
The New Muizenberg School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elinor Driver
Today at 16:05
GITOC's Disrupting Abalone harm report 2022
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simone Haysom - Senior Analyst at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
Today at 16:20
Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petro Terblanche
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News. 7 February 2022 6:30 PM
Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 7 February 2022 1:31 PM
Questions remain about overcrowded classrooms as full-time schooling resumes CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel. 7 February 2022 11:33 AM
View all Local
JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith. 7 February 2022 10:36 AM
St Georges Cathedral fire: Claims of burning cotton gauze thrown into basement St George's Cathedral Dean Rev Michael Weeder speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 7 February 2022 9:28 AM
Nicola Jowell explains what caused Camps Bay Pump Station to flood Ward Councillor Nicola Jowell says they would have managed with one issue but the combination proved too much. 7 February 2022 8:34 AM
View all Politics
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 7 February 2022 6:45 PM
View all Business
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995? John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel. 7 February 2022 4:43 PM
101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa John Maytham interviews Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine. 7 February 2022 3:35 PM
[PHOTOS] Camps Bay Pump Station Update: Beaches remain closed Ward Councillor for the Camps Bay area Nicola Jowell provided regular updates on her Facebook about the unfolding situation. 6 February 2022 8:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
View all World
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 7 February 2022 6:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success

7 February 2022 7:42 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ian Mann
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Gateways Business Consultants
The Long Game
The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World
Dorie Clark

Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed Wall Street Journal Bestseller “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark.

© artursz/123rf.com

This book is useful because it gives you a formula…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

You’ve got to create what he calls ‘white space’… What are you prepared to be bad at? … Focus on what really counts…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

When you don’t follow your passion… you bumble through life… Short-termism is so overwhelming… Understand it’s going to take a long time… You need ‘strategic patience’…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Overnight success never happens… Life works like compound interest. It accumulates…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description by Amazon:

Your personal goals need a long-term strategy.

It's no secret that we're pushed to the limit. Today's professionals feel rushed, overwhelmed, and perennially behind. So, we keep our heads down, focused on the next thing, and the next, without a moment to breathe.

How can we break out of this endless cycle and create the kind of interesting, meaningful lives we all seek?

Just as CEOs who optimise for quarterly profits often fail to make the strategic investments necessary for long-term growth, the same is true in our own personal and professional lives. We need to reorient ourselves to see the big picture so we can tap into the power of small changes that, made today, will have an enormous and disproportionate impact on our future success. We need to start playing The Long Game.

As top business thinker and Duke University professor Dorie Clark explains, we all know intellectually that lasting success takes persistence and effort. And yet so much of the relentless pressure in our culture pushes us toward doing what's easy, what's guaranteed, or what looks glamorous in the moment. In The Long Game, she argues for a different path. It's about doing small things over time to achieve our goals — and being willing to keep at them, even when they seem pointless, boring, or hard.

In The Long Game, Clark shares unique principles and frameworks you can apply to your specific situation, as well as vivid stories from her own career and other professionals' experiences. Everyone is allotted the same twenty-four hours—but with the right strategies, you can leverage those hours in more efficient and powerful ways than you ever imagined. It's never an overnight process, but the long-term payoff is immense: to finally break out of the frenetic day-to-day routine and transform your life and your career.




7 February 2022 7:42 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Ian Mann
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Gateways Business Consultants
The Long Game
The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World
Dorie Clark

More from Business Books

Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time

17 January 2022 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you

10 January 2022 8:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

13 December 2021 8:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy

6 December 2021 8:16 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad

29 November 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t

22 November 2021 7:49 PM

Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back?

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

New Zealand Covid protest convoy jams streets near parliament

8 February 2022 4:36 AM

Humanitarian crisis feared as cyclone kills 20 in Madagascar

7 February 2022 8:33 PM

Sandton nightclub stabbing: Teen's case postponed

7 February 2022 8:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA