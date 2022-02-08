Victory for environmentalists, interim interdict halts W Coast seismic blasting





The reconnaissance for the seismic blasting was 'done very quietly' last year without any community consultation says Martin

The interim order granted on Monday is a step to stopping this blasting he notes

Copyright: jacquelinersa / 123rf

When Shell Exploration and Production South Africa intended to start the seismic survey searching for oil and gas deposits on the Wildcoast, environmentalists were up in arms.

But despite the recent court ruling which stopped Shell blasting on the Wild Coast it is not the end of the matter and currently, the West Coast is in the spotlight.

Sunday saw a number of protests in local communities such as Muizenberg.

Civil rights groups and fishing communities along the west coast are placing their hopes for the future in the hands of the Cape High Court, as they seek an interdict to stop Australian vessel Seismic Searcher from its planned 2D/3D seismic survey.

The West Coast survey started on 15 January, and on Monday the Cape High Court heard an urgent interdict application to stop the research.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gilbert Martin of We are South Africans about their legal challenge.

We were in court yesterday and an interim interdict was granted against the Australian multinational company SEARCHER Seismic that had started blasting around 24 January even though we had tried to tell them not to do the blasting on the West Coast. Gilbert Martin - We are South Africans

He says the reconnaissance for the blasting occurred 'very quietly.'

No one was even consulted on any level last year - and on 6 December they were granted the reconnaissance permit...and no one seemed aware that communities need to be consulted. They just didn't bother engaging with any of the communities. Gilbert Martin - We are South Africans

He says the interim interdict is a start to stop the seismic blasting in that area.

Ministers Creecy and Mantashe are co-respondents in the case as well as PetroSA. Shell is one of the beneficiaries of the research.

PetroSA is the oil company of South Africa that is the agency that grants these permits. It is an arm of the Mineral Resources and Energy Department. Gilbert Martin - We are South Africans