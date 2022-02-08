Approval of Sinopharm vaccine enhancing SA's armory against Covid-19 - Dr. Dasoo





Medical expert Dr. Aslam Dasoo has welcomed the introduction of the Sinopharm jab to SA's arsenal of vaccines

Medicines regulator Sahpra approved the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country and registered the Pfizer jab, which was previously allowed for emergency use only

The authorisation of the Sinopharm jab means that South African health officials have another weapon to tackle the pandemic, says Progressive Health Forum convenor Dr. Aslam Dasoo.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has given the go-ahead for the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to be used in the country for people 18-years-old and older.

The medicines regulator has also registered the Pfizer jab, which was previously approved for emergency use only.

Dr. Dasoo welcomes the latest development that the Pfizer vaccine is now "fully regularised".

Sahpra says the two-dose Sinopharm vaccine is taken with an interval of 2 –4 weeks between the first and second dose.

Dr. Dasoo argues that the approval of more vaccines will help as South Africa as it enters a new phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's something that will evolve over time, but I think the more vaccines we have the better", he tells CapeTalk.

"The more vaccines you have, the better chance you have for more widespread distribution", Dasoo adds.

We now have a third vaccine in our armory against Covid-19... There have been some issues with outstanding data and I'm pleased that that has now been resolved for the Sinopharm. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

I think this has an implication not just in having a further vaccine at our disposal but also to be able to get it to more sites and perhaps to be able to stimulate vaccine uptake which has been lagging for a while. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum

This is all to the good, given that we are now entering a different phase of the pandemic... we may be seeing the exit from the emergency phase of the pandemic towards endemicity. Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor - Progressive Health Forum