July riots: 'Despite promises of swift action, instigators may get away with it'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Ocean View playground becomes safe place for kids again
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Aslam Richards
Today at 14:50
Music with Pilani Bubu
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pilani Bubu
Today at 15:20
Smoke and mirrors: The hazy world of the proposed vaping tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joan van Dyk - Senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 15:50
The New Muizenberg School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Elinor Driver
Today at 16:05
GITOC's Disrupting Abalone harm report 2022
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simone Haysom - Senior Analyst at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime (GI TOC)
Today at 16:20
South Africa's independent reproduction of The Moderna Vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petro Terblanche
Today at 16:55
Mara smartphone factory goes on auction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
Why has SA's economy grown slower than other developing economies since 2008?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 17:20
The Sinopharm Roll Out
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Today at 17:45
Zapiro on the Tulsie twin threat to murder him.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonathan Shapiro - Cartoonist at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
15 suspects linked to SAPS PPE tender corruption appear in court Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 8 February 2022 1:59 PM
Capetonians warned against unprotected sex as STI cases climb The City of Cape Town says it's concerned by the increase in sexually transmitted infections due to a reported drop in condom usag... 8 February 2022 1:08 PM
Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission. 8 February 2022 12:38 PM
View all Local
Victory for environmentalists, interim interdict halts W Coast seismic blasting Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gilbert Martin of We are South Africans about their legal challenge. 8 February 2022 8:53 AM
ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News. 7 February 2022 6:30 PM
Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana. 7 February 2022 1:31 PM
View all Politics
Cadbury introduces 'memory tech solution' to encourage 'mindful snacking' Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 8 February 2022 2:23 PM
Buying a vehicle online – registration, licensing, transfer of ownership… Refilwe Moloto interviews WeBuyCars national sales director Janson Ponting. 8 February 2022 11:19 AM
These are the 5 top IT jobs in demand in SA in 2022 Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tech division manager at Micheal Page Africa Robyn Stainbank about the leading IT jobs in demand in 2022. 8 February 2022 9:11 AM
View all Business
Just keep going... Small changes over the long-term equals success Ian Mann reviews “The Long Game: How to Be a Long-Term Thinker in a Short-Term World” by Dorie Clark. 7 February 2022 7:42 PM
Cooking oil prices are spiking – it will make all sorts of food more expensive The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, a Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB. 7 February 2022 7:31 PM
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995? John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel. 7 February 2022 4:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukrainian populace is arming itself, readying for war amid frantic diplomacy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 February 2022 1:36 PM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
View all World
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
What is holding South Africa’s infrastructure programme back? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein, founder of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 7 February 2022 6:45 PM
101 jobs qualified foreigners can get in South Africa John Maytham interviews Econometrix Chief Economist Dr Azar Jammine. 7 February 2022 3:35 PM
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

July riots: 'Despite promises of swift action, instigators may get away with it'

8 February 2022 9:25 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
failed insurrection
instigators
July Unrest
July riots
Dr Guy Lamb

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb.
  • Criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb says the State lacks the evidence to bring the instigators of the July riots to book
  • A report by a panel of experts found that poor police leadership and ANC factions contributed to the unrest that shook KZN and Gauteng
Police arrest suspected looters following riots in Alexandra on 12 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

With limited evidence to secure convictions, criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb says the alleged instigators of July's unrest may get away with it.

Dr. Lamb says the investigations have been impacted by capacity constraints at the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and compromised intelligence services.

He argues that the State is reluctant to proceed with cases if they cannot guarantee a successful prosecution.

According to Lamb, investigators do not want to risk losing cases against some of the high-profile instigators accused of fanning the violence, looting, and destruction that claimed over 350 lives.

RELATED: Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership

The State not being able to bring any of the major instigators of this violence, insurrection, and unrest to book is a big issue.

Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist

The State lacks the evidence to essentially take legal action against them... I think what's been going on in the last few months is trying to gather sufficient evidence so that legal action can be taken against some of them but as things stand, there just doesn't seem to be sufficient evidence and in a way, many of these individuals are going to get away with it, and of course can be emboldened to do future types of action and I think that's what quite worrying.

Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist

A report compiled by an expert panel has found that internal battles in the African National Congress (ANC) contributed to the unrest in parts of the country last year.

The report also blames South Africa's dysfunctional security and intelligence agencies for some of the chaos, specifically the failure to anticipate, prevent or disrupt the orchestrated violence.

We have an official document that kind of points fingers at certain agencies and raises serious concerns about South Africa, the state of our security cluster... and I think it's also made an important point about the state of the ANC and the role of factionalism within the ANC and how factional battles and conflicts have spilled over into the wider South African society and undermined the safety of many South Africans.

Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist

The leadership within SAPS and its continued and persistent poor relationship between the minister and the national police commissioner has been a standout from this as well.

Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist



8 February 2022 9:25 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
failed insurrection
instigators
July Unrest
July riots
Dr Guy Lamb

More from Local

15 suspects linked to SAPS PPE tender corruption appear in court

8 February 2022 1:59 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians warned against unprotected sex as STI cases climb

8 February 2022 1:08 PM

The City of Cape Town says it's concerned by the increase in sexually transmitted infections due to a reported drop in condom usage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu

8 February 2022 12:38 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Dali Mpofu, who responds to criticism levelled against the Judicial Service Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bike patrol unit can't be stationed at Paarden Eiland crime hotspot all day'

8 February 2022 12:24 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's Rob Quintas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approval of Sinopharm vaccine enhancing SA's armory against Covid-19 - Dr. Dasoo

8 February 2022 10:46 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the Progressive Health Forum's Dr. Aslam Dasoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Victory for environmentalists, interim interdict halts W Coast seismic blasting

8 February 2022 8:53 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gilbert Martin of We are South Africans about their legal challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC infighting contributed to July unrest, threatens national security - report

7 February 2022 6:30 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Theto Mahlakoana of Eyewitness News.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly published report on July riots exposes 'glaring failure' of SA leadership

7 February 2022 1:31 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Questions remain about overcrowded classrooms as full-time schooling resumes

7 February 2022 11:33 AM

CapeTalk host Africa Melane chats to Naptosa's executive director Basil Manuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JP Smith: St George's Cathedral fire motive yet to be determined by SAPS

7 February 2022 10:36 AM

Lester speaks to Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

July riots: 'Despite promises of swift action, instigators may get away with it'

Local

Approval of Sinopharm vaccine enhancing SA's armory against Covid-19 - Dr. Dasoo

Local

Criticism is welcome. Insults are not - Dali Mpofu

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

July riots report: Opposition parties want Cele, Dlodlo to be fired

8 February 2022 2:27 PM

Parliament officials ready to host 2022 Sona - Mapisa-Nqakula

8 February 2022 12:46 PM

SA saw 29% drop in rhino poaching in 2021 but more than 450 rhinos killed - dept

8 February 2022 12:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA