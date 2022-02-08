July riots: 'Despite promises of swift action, instigators may get away with it'





Criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb says the State lacks the evidence to bring the instigators of the July riots to book

A report by a panel of experts found that poor police leadership and ANC factions contributed to the unrest that shook KZN and Gauteng

Police arrest suspected looters following riots in Alexandra on 12 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

With limited evidence to secure convictions, criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb says the alleged instigators of July's unrest may get away with it.

Dr. Lamb says the investigations have been impacted by capacity constraints at the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and compromised intelligence services.

He argues that the State is reluctant to proceed with cases if they cannot guarantee a successful prosecution.

According to Lamb, investigators do not want to risk losing cases against some of the high-profile instigators accused of fanning the violence, looting, and destruction that claimed over 350 lives.

The State not being able to bring any of the major instigators of this violence, insurrection, and unrest to book is a big issue. Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist

The State lacks the evidence to essentially take legal action against them... I think what's been going on in the last few months is trying to gather sufficient evidence so that legal action can be taken against some of them but as things stand, there just doesn't seem to be sufficient evidence and in a way, many of these individuals are going to get away with it, and of course can be emboldened to do future types of action and I think that's what quite worrying. Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist

A report compiled by an expert panel has found that internal battles in the African National Congress (ANC) contributed to the unrest in parts of the country last year.

The report also blames South Africa's dysfunctional security and intelligence agencies for some of the chaos, specifically the failure to anticipate, prevent or disrupt the orchestrated violence.

We have an official document that kind of points fingers at certain agencies and raises serious concerns about South Africa, the state of our security cluster... and I think it's also made an important point about the state of the ANC and the role of factionalism within the ANC and how factional battles and conflicts have spilled over into the wider South African society and undermined the safety of many South Africans. Dr. Guy Lamb, Criminologist