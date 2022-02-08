These are the 5 top IT jobs in demand in SA in 2022
Within the technology sector, the top five positions in demand are:
● Cloud computing
● Artificial intelligence and machine learning
● Data scientist and analyst
● Software development
● Cybersecurity
The most in-demand skills and experience in cloud computing include AWS, Azure, DevOps, Docker, and Kubernetes expertise.
Data analysis and insights skills and experience are also in demand as companies develop their capabilities to make more data-driven decisions.
Cybersecurity is also an issue of critical importance, and companies are prioritising hiring talent with the expertise of putting safeguarding measures in place.
One major challenge for companies in the sector is a shortage of talent with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skills.
